LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 27: Argentina 3-2 Egypt —Defending champions survive monumental scare in five-goal thriller

Kylian Mbappé pushed France through to the World Cup quarterfinals. Erling Haaland and Norway will be there, too.

So will Harry Kane after England's epic 3-2 win over Mexico.

The stars are shining in this World Cup and it's about to get brighter, even after Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo bowed out for the last time.

The last two round of 16 games are Tuesday, including Switzerland against Colombia in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Topping the marquee is a showdown between Argentina's Lionel Messi and Egypt's Mohamed Salah in Atlanta.

One star will move on and add to his legacy. The other will head home from the World Cup, maybe for the final time.

Messi added the one thing missing from his resume by leading Argentina to the World Cup title four years ago and has shown he's still one of the world's best players at age 39.

Messi has scored seven goals in four matches, matching Mbappé and Haaland in a star-studded Golden Boot race. Messi has scored in a record eight straight World Cup matches, dating to the 2022 title run, and keeps adding to his record career total of 20 goals.

Salah has been the face of Egyptian soccer, a four-time Premier League Golden Boot winner and the league's all-time leading foreign-born scorer.

The 34-year-old "Egyptian King" has an Egypt-record three World Cup goals and is one behind national team coach Hossam Hassan's record of 69 international goals.

Perhaps Salah's biggest accomplishment is pushing Egypt deeper into the World Cup than it's ever been.

The Pharaohs earned their first World Cup victory by beating New Zealand 3-1 in the group stage and earned their first knockout stage win by outlasting Australia in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw.

Neither star has decided on his national team plans after the World Cup.

One will be a step closer to a decision after Tuesday's match.