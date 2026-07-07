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LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 27: Argentina 3-2 Egypt —Defending champions survive monumental scare in five-goal thriller

Down 2-0 with just over 10 minutes remaining, the defending champions fire three goals in a relentless late blitz to deny a heroic Egyptian side and book a spot in the quarterfinals.
Argentinian players celebrate after the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026.
Argentinian players celebrate after the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. AP
TNIE online desk
Summary

Welcome to TNIE's live coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16.

Day 26 saw Mikel Merino strike a dramatic stoppage-time winner as Spain edged Portugal 1-0 to book their place in the World Cup quarter-finals, bringing an emotional end to Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup career.

Later, Belgium produced a dominant display to thrash co-hosts USA 4-1, ending the Americans' World Cup dream and setting up a blockbuster quarter-final clash against Spain.

Now, the spotlight shifts to the last day of the Round of 16, where Argentina face Egypt before Switzerland take on Colombia, with two places in the quarter-finals up for grabs.

Here are Day 27's fixtures (all times in IST):

Argentina vs Egypt — 9:30 pm

Switzerland vs Colombia — 1:30 am

Golden Boot race update

  • Messi – 8 goals

  • Mbappe – 7 goals

  • Haaland – 7 goals

  • Kane – 6 goals

Messi leads Argentina's stunning 3-2 comeback against Egypt to reach World Cup quarter-finals:   Read full report

Argentinian players celebrate after the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026.
Messi leads Argentina's stunning 3-2 comeback against Egypt to reach World Cup quarter-finals

Full-time

Second Half ends, Argentina 3, Egypt 2.

90'+ 7' | Yellow card

Egypt's Marwan Attia is shown the yellow card for a bad foul

90'+4' | Yellow Card for Hamdi Fathy

Hamdi Fathy (Egypt) is shown the yellow card.

90'+2' Goal: E. Fernández

Goal! Argentina 3, Egypt 2. Enzo Fernández (Argentina) header from the centre of the box following a fast break.

Extra time

Lionel Messi smashes his eighth goal of the World Cup

83' | Goal: Lionel Messi

Argentina complete the comeback as Lionel Messi finds the net to make it 2-2. The captain controls the ball inside the box and fires a left-footed strike into the net after Gonzalo Montiel's assist. Egypt's two-goal lead has vanished.

Substitution

Egypt make a substitution as goalscorer Mostafa ZiKo makes way for Omar Marmoush,

79' | Goal!!! : Romero pulls one back for Argentina

Argentina are back in the contest. Cristian Romero rises highest in the box to head home from close range, reducing the deficit and setting up a tense finish. Egypt's lead is cut to 2-1.

73' | Argentina make another change

Argentina make their fifth substitution as Gonzalo Montiel replaces Nahuel Molina, with Lionel Scaloni continuing to reshuffle his side in search of a way back into the match.

67' | Egypt double their lead on the counter

Egypt make Argentina pay with a clinical counterattack. Hassan squares the ball across the box for Mostafa Zico, who finishes past Emiliano Martínez to make it 2-0. Moments earlier, Argentina introduced Nico González and Lautaro Martínez for Nicolás Tagliafico and Rodrigo De Paul in a bid to turn the game around

61'|  Yellow Card for Mostafa Zico

Mostafa Ziko (Egypt) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

VAR rules out Egypt's second goal

Egypt thought they had doubled their lead when substitute Mostafa Zico found the net, but the goal was ruled out following a VAR review. Moments earlier, Argentina had squandered a promising free-kick after Messi opted for a short pass, allowing Egypt to clear the danger. Argentina remain 1-0 down.

Argentina applying early pressure

Argentina have started the second half on the front foot, with Egypt dropping deep and defending in numbers. Messi creates space on the edge of the box and lays the ball off to Rodrigo De Paul, whose low effort from around 20 yards is comfortably gathered by Mostafa Shobeir.

Half-time

First Half ends, Argentina 0, Egypt 1.

45' | Shobeir claims Messi's free-kick

Messi swings a free-kick into the box from the right, but Mostafa Shobeir comes off his line confidently to gather the ball and relieve the pressure.

39' | Shobeir denies Álvarez again

Mostafa Shobeir produces another fine save, diving low to his left to keep out Julián Álvarez's first-time effort from Nicolás Tagliafico's cut-back. Egypt clear the resulting corner to maintain their 1-0 lead.

38' | Messi shoots over

Messi wins possession in Egypt's half, combines with a teammate and fires a left-footed effort from the right side of the box. The shot sails high and wide of the far post.

35' | Hafez tries his luck from distance

Egypt's Ahmed Hafez pounces on a loose ball in Argentina's half and drives forward before attempting an ambitious strike from nearly 30 yards. The effort flies comfortably over the crossbar.

34' | Alvarez back on his feet

Julián Álvarez is left in a heap following a robust challenge from Hamza Lasheen while contesting a bouncing ball. The referee waves play on, and after brief treatment, the Argentine forward is able to continue.

31' | Messi inches away from an equaliser

Lionel Messi goes agonisingly close with a trademark free-kick from around 30 yards. The Argentine captain curls a left-footed effort past the wall, but it crashes against the outside of the post, with Keeper Mostafa Shobeir appearing to have the angle covered.

28' | Shobeir comes up big!

Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir produces a crucial save to preserve his side's lead. Alexis Mac Allister meets Rodrigo De Paul's cross with a firm header, but the effort is too close to Shobeir, who reacts sharply to push it away.

15' | GOAL! Egypt stun Argentina

Against the run of play, Egypt take the lead in Atlanta. Yasser Ibrahim powers home a header from Marwan Attia's inviting delivery after a cleverly worked short-corner routine, leaving Emiliano Martínez with no chance. Argentina 0-1 Egypt.

21' | MESSI MISSES PENALTY!

Huge moment in Atlanta! Argentina are handed a lifeline after Nicolás Tagliafico is fouled inside the box, but Lionel Messi is denied from the spot as Egypt preserve their one-goal advantage.

Egypt living the dream

The team have made a dream start to this Round of 16 clash. After making history by reaching the knockout stage, they now lead the defending champions and have withstood Argentina's early pressure

Pressure mounting on Argentina

Lionel Scaloni's three changes—including Julián Álvarez replacing Lautaro Martínez—have yet to pay off. Argentina now need a response after conceding early and seeing Messi's penalty saved.

Argentina vs Egypt | What's at stake?

The winners of this blockbuster Round of 16 tie will face either Switzerland or Colombia in the quarter-finals, with both sides chasing a place in the last eight.

FIFA praises World Cup referee who Trump claimed was ‘suspect’ after red card for Balogun

FIFA has defended the reputation of World Cup referee Raphael Claus in rare pushback on comments by US President Donald Trump, who questioned his integrity for sending off Folarin Balogun.

Trump suggested on Monday at the White House, without elaborating, that the 46-year-old Brazilian was “a little bit suspect if you check his past.”

Claus red-carded Balogun against Bosnia-Herzegovina last week, setting off a furor that saw Trump intervene with FIFA to ensure the United States forward could play against Belgium late Monday.

FIFA praised Claus, who is working at his second World Cup, in a statement published before the US 4-1 loss that sent Belgium to the quarterfinals.

“Throughout his career, he has consistently demonstrated the highest standards of professionalism and integrity,” FIFA said, calling Claus “one of the world’s leading professional referees and a valued member” of its team of World Cup match officials.

FIFA made no similar statement in public support of Somali referee Omar Artan, who US authorities denied entry to the country last month ahead of the tournament.

READ FULL STORY HERE

Balogun has little impact in US World Cup loss after his suspension was lifted

Folarin Balogun's presence on the field for the United States against Belgium had a seismic impact on the world of soccer, but he ultimately played a forgettable role in the Americans' 4-1 loss in the World Cup round of 16 on Monday.

The 25-year-old striker, who had three goals in this World Cup, was shown a red card during the US victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina, but FIFA lifted his suspension for Monday's match after US President Donald Trump intervened on Balogun's behalf.

FIFA's decision prompted soccer leaders to question the integrity of the World Cup, with European soccer body UEFA saying FIFA "crossed a red line" and Belgium's soccer federation contesting Balogun's eligibility.

"I accepted the decision when I was given the red card, and I accepted the decision when I was told I was allowed to play," Balogun said.

"I didn't have any involvement in the process, and that's not something that has anything to do with me personally."

Balogun did not score on Monday. He helped set up Malik Tillman's goal in the 31st minute when he was fouled by Belgium defender Brandon Mechele roughly 25 yards outside the Red Devils' goal.

Tillman scored on the ensuing free kick.

The US tried to set up Balogun multiple times.

He made use of his speed on several runs but could not get past Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. Balogun's best chance came in the 82nd minute, when Courtois got in front of a left-footed attempt. He was replaced by Haji Wright in the 92nd minute.

Messi v Salah in World Cup last-16 showdown

Lionel Messi's Argentina face Egypt for a place in the World Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday as the maestro looks to reclaim the lead in a fiercely contested Golden Boot race.

The defending champions meet the African nation, spearheaded by Mohamed Salah, in Atlanta for the right to play Switzerland or Colombia in the semi-finals.

Argentina survived a huge scare from World Cup first-timers Cape Verde in the last 32, edging through courtesy of Diney Borges' own goal in energy-sapping extra time.

They will hope to resume normal service against Egypt, who have never been beyond the round of 16 on football's biggest stage.

"We are on the alert just like we were before the match against Cape Verde," said Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni. "Egypt is also a good rival.

"It's a very good team. They have important players and a coach that has been working with them for a while now. They play good football and always make it difficult for their rivals.

"Salah is a great player -- it will be a pleasure to face him. Our team knows how to face these great players and we always work hard for it."

Scaloni confirmed Messi, 39, is fit to start despite playing the full 120 minutes last week against Cape Verde.

Messi, France star Kylian Mbappe and Norway's Erling Haaland all have seven goals in the race for the Golden Boot, with the Frenchman leading the way due to his two assists.

Messi and Mbappe are also locked in a battle for the title of leading goalscorer in World Cup history, with the Argentine just one goal ahead, on 20.

The South Americans know they will need to up their game against unbeaten Egypt, who eliminated Australia on penalties in the last 32.

Salah, currently without a club after leaving Liverpool, has scored just once in four matches so far.

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan said he had been preparing his players "regardless of the colour of the opponent's shirt, or what name they have, and what ranking they have".

"This is a World Cup, a great opportunity to prove ourselves and that we belong here," he said.

Colombia's long World Cup road takes it to Canada to face Switzerland

Colombia's North American World Cup tour is headed to Canada.

With stops already in Mexico and the United States, Los Cafeteros will become the only team to play in all three host nations when they play Switzerland in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Tuesday.

Colombia opened with a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan in Mexico City, beat Congo 1-0 in Guadalajara, Mexico, and played Portugal to a scoreless draw in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Colombians opened the knockout stage with a 1-0 win over Ghana in Kansas City, Missouri, and now have the chance to clinch their first quarterfinal berth since 2014.

Switzerland beat Algeria 2-0 for its first knockout-round win since 1938 to earn the trip to Vancouver.

The Swiss could be short-handed for the match.

Breakout star Johan Manzambi, Rubén Vargas and Djibril Sow all cut training short on Monday, leaving their availability in doubt.

"If they might not play tomorrow, it can be a huge issue for us," coach Murat Yakin said.

Reigning champion Argentina will not underestimate Egypt

In a World Cup that has seen powers like Germany and Brazil eliminated by underdogs, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said there was danger of his team underestimating Egypt. After all, the defending champion was given a scare by Cape Verde in the last round, needing extra time to come through with a 3-2 win.

"I think this World Cup has been, is very tricky for everyone. It seems there is no clear favorite," Scaloni said Monday. "I am convinced that if we didn't resort to our character in the last match we would be out as Cape Verde was giving us a very hard day."

Egypt is confident it can test Argentina as well and produce the tournament's latest upset — especially because it has Salah.

"My dreams have no limits. My ambitions have no limits. I promise that we will do everything to live up to the expectations (of fans)," Egypt coach Hossam Hassan said. "We're no underdogs. We're big in every respect. We are a civilization that is 7,000 years old, even more than 7,000 years."

World Cup what to know: Argentina's Lionel Messi faces Egypt's Mohamed Salah for spot in quarters

Kylian Mbappé pushed France through to the World Cup quarterfinals. Erling Haaland and Norway will be there, too.

So will Harry Kane after England's epic 3-2 win over Mexico.

The stars are shining in this World Cup and it's about to get brighter, even after Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo bowed out for the last time.

The last two round of 16 games are Tuesday, including Switzerland against Colombia in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Topping the marquee is a showdown between Argentina's Lionel Messi and Egypt's Mohamed Salah in Atlanta.

One star will move on and add to his legacy. The other will head home from the World Cup, maybe for the final time.

Messi added the one thing missing from his resume by leading Argentina to the World Cup title four years ago and has shown he's still one of the world's best players at age 39.

Messi has scored seven goals in four matches, matching Mbappé and Haaland in a star-studded Golden Boot race. Messi has scored in a record eight straight World Cup matches, dating to the 2022 title run, and keeps adding to his record career total of 20 goals.

Salah has been the face of Egyptian soccer, a four-time Premier League Golden Boot winner and the league's all-time leading foreign-born scorer.

The 34-year-old "Egyptian King" has an Egypt-record three World Cup goals and is one behind national team coach Hossam Hassan's record of 69 international goals.

Perhaps Salah's biggest accomplishment is pushing Egypt deeper into the World Cup than it's ever been.

The Pharaohs earned their first World Cup victory by beating New Zealand 3-1 in the group stage and earned their first knockout stage win by outlasting Australia in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw.

Neither star has decided on his national team plans after the World Cup.

One will be a step closer to a decision after Tuesday's match.

Argentina
Egypt
Colombia
Switzerland
2026 FIFA World Cup

Key Events

Messi leads Argentina's stunning 3-2 comeback against Egypt to reach World Cup quarter-finals:   Read full report

Full-time

90'+2' Goal: E. Fernández

Lionel Messi smashes his eighth goal of the World Cup

Read More