CJP protest in Delhi LIVE | 'Chalo Sansad' march begins; cops use lathis to disperse crowd

Acivists affliated to the Cockroach Janta Party are gearing up to try and march towards Parliament even as the Delhi Police maintains a strict security peripehery.

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das signaled the organisation's willingness to engage in talks with the government regarding their long-standing demands for examination reforms. While noting that the administration's overtures came late, he stated that they remain open to discussions to resolve the impasse surrounding the education system.

Speaking to ANI, Das claimed that here is no clarity from the administration's side despite their recent attempt to open talks adding, that "the ball is in their court."

He said, "The administration is trying to open talks with the government. They have come very late, but we have opened our hearts and said that we are willing to talk to them. There has been no clarity from their side as of now. The ball is in their court."