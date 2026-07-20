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CJP protest in Delhi LIVE | 'Chalo Sansad' march begins; cops use lathis to disperse crowd

Sonam Wangchuk said that he will end his hunger strike, if the government is ready to take accountability for failures in the education system and ready to take up the issue in the parliament.
A Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporter holds a portrait of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, as supporters raise slogans as they gather ahead of a protest march, at the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, early Monday, July 20, 2026.
A Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporter holds a portrait of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, as supporters raise slogans as they gather ahead of a protest march, at the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, early Monday, July 20, 2026.Photo |PTI
TNIE online desk
Summary

Cockroach Janta Party began its ‘Chalo Sansad’ protest march on Monday amid heavy security deployment at the Jantar Mantar. Meanwhile, climate and education activist Sonam Wangchuk said he would end his hunger strike if the government accepts responsibility for shortcomings in the education system or if Members of Parliament agree to raise the issue in Parliament. Authorities deployed extensive security arrangements and stated that no permission had been sought or granted for the CJP’s planned march to Parliament.

Gitanjali Angmo joins protest, urges protesters to remain focused on issue of education

Activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali Angmo on Monday joined the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march in the absence of her husband. She urged protesters to remain peaceful and retain the focus on the issue of education.

“We will focus on this march. Three points are very important today. First, we will focus on conducting the march peacefully. Let us stay focused on the issue- the issue of education, which is a vital need for this country and remain vigilant,” Angmo told ANI news agency.

Wangchuk stable, blood parameters require close clinical observation, says hospital

In a statement on Monday, the Safdarjung Hospital said activist Sonam Wangchuk's vital parameters were stable, adding that his blood parameters required “close clinical observation.”

The statement said that Wangchuk remains under continuous medical management and close supervision of a multidisciplinary team of experts.

Cops resort to lathicharge at CJP's Jantar Mantar protest site

Security personnel resorted to lathicharge at Cockroach Janta Party's Jantar Mantar protest site on Monday.

AISA activists Neha, Aameen and Manish end fast after 23 days, says organisation

Three All India Students' Association (AISA) activists on Monday ended their 23-day indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar following an appeal from a delegation of opposition legislators, civil society members and eminent personalities, who urged them to continue the movement through Parliament and public campaigns.

AISA activists Neha, Manish and Aameen, who had been on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, ended their fast amid rain lashing the city.

The delegation assured the students that their demands would be raised inside Parliament during the Monsoon Session and pursued through political and public campaigns.

'Chalo Sansad' march begins, CJP says nothing can stop cockroaches today

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CJP spokesperson says outfit ‘willing to talk’ to govt, awaits clarity

Acivists affliated to the Cockroach Janta Party are gearing up to try and march towards Parliament even as the Delhi Police maintains a strict security peripehery.

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das signaled the organisation's willingness to engage in talks with the government regarding their long-standing demands for examination reforms. While noting that the administration's overtures came late, he stated that they remain open to discussions to resolve the impasse surrounding the education system.

Speaking to ANI, Das claimed that here is no clarity from the administration's side despite their recent attempt to open talks adding, that "the ball is in their court."

He said, "The administration is trying to open talks with the government. They have come very late, but we have opened our hearts and said that we are willing to talk to them. There has been no clarity from their side as of now. The ball is in their court."

Sonam Wangchuk's wife moves Delhi HC, appeals against Sunday's order

Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali J Angmo on Monday moved the Delhi High Court to appeal against an order refusing to interfere with the fasting activist's ongoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital.

In her appeal, Angmo contended that the single judge's Sunday order illegally confines Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital without any arrest and effectively directs that neither the activist nor his wife has decisive authority in determining his medical treatment.

The appeal said that the order does not address "informed consent" or one's right to accept or reject any medical treatment.

Five metro stations in Delhi closed due to 'security reasons'

Security and Police personnel stand guard outside the gate number 3 of Patel Chowk metro station after gates were temporarily closed ahead of Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest march, in New Delhi, Monday, July 20, 2026.
Security and Police personnel stand guard outside the gate number 3 of Patel Chowk metro station after gates were temporarily closed ahead of Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest march, in New Delhi, Monday, July 20, 2026. Photo | PTI

Delhi Metro today announced the closure of Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Seva Teerth metro stations, ahead of the Parliament march, due to ‘security reasons’.

“Due to security reasons, Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Seva Teerth metro stations have been closed till further instructions,” Delhi Metro Rail Corporation posted on X.

Will end fasting today if government takes accountability for failures in education system, says Sonam Wangchuk

Sonam Wangchuk said that he will end his hunger strike on Monday (July 20, 2026) if the government is ready to take accountability for failures in the education system or the MPs are ready to take up the issue in the parliament.

In a post shared on his X handle, he said his health doesn’t permit him to participate in the Parliament march; the MPs of different parties should meet him at the Safdarjung Hospital to ensure that they will take up the issue of paper leaks in the Parliament.

He added that his freedom of speech and communication are restricted during his “illegal detention” at the Safdarjung Hospital.

Delhi police remove CJP protesters from Jantar Mantar ahead of March

Police and security personnel remove Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters ahead of a protest march, near the Jantar Mantar at Sansad Marg, in New Delhi on Monday.

Delhi Police is on high alert ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament and CJP's proposed.

CJP protesters being removed from Jantar Mantar.
CJP protesters being removed from Jantar Mantar. Photo |PTI
CJP protesters being removed from Jantar Mantar.
CJP protesters being removed from Jantar Mantar. Photo |PTI
Sonam Wangchuk
CJP protest
CJP Chalo Sansad March

Key Events

Wangchuk stable, blood parameters require close clinical observation, says hospital

Cops resort to lathicharge at CJP's Jantar Mantar protest site

AISA activists Neha, Aameen and Manish end fast after 23 days, says organisation

'Chalo Sansad' march begins, CJP says nothing can stop cockroaches today

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