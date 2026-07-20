CJP protest in Delhi LIVE | Spokespersons headed to meet JP Nadda; cops retort to lathicharge ahead of Parliament march

The Cockroach Janta Party began its ‘Chalo Sansad’ protest march on Monday amid heavy security deployment at the Jantar Mantar, while activist Sonam Wangchuk remains at the Safdarjung Hospital. Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) chief Chandrashekhar Azad, TMC MP Mahua Moitra, actors Prakash Raj and Shabana Azmi joined the protest.
As the protesters began their march towards the Parliament, some allegedly pelted stones, following which the police deployed lathi-charge and mild use of force to disperse the crowd.
The protest march, proposed on the first day of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, has not yet received the go-ahead by the Delhi Police, which had denied permission and imposed prohibitory orders across much of the New Delhi.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke told protesters at Jantar Mantar on Monday that spokespersons Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das had gone for talks with the Centre, and asked everyone to stay till they end.
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue of NEET paper leak and the student protests at Jantar Mantar, before the House was adjourned till noon.
"You have allowed me to present my views regarding this paper leak and the NEET examination scandal. This is a matter concerning students; I am speaking about the futures of lakhs of children. Thousands of students have gathered at Jantar Mantar for this cause. A lathi-charge has taken place there. The government is trying to use force, suppress voices, and drive them away," he said in the House," Kharge said, according to ANI news agency.
Cockroach Janta Party spokespersons on Monday said they were on their way to meet union minister JP Nadda after the government reached out to them amid their plan to march to Parliament.
“It’s 11:52 AM. Ashutosh Ranka and I, on behalf of the Cockroach Janta Party, are on our way to meet JP Nadda. The government had reached out for talks in the morning. Our demands are clear. The youth has gathered in huge numbers. We shall win!” CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said in a post on X.
#IMPORTANT: It’s 11:52 AM. Ashutosh Ranka and I, on behalf of the Cockroach Janta Party, are on our way to meet J.P. Nadda. The government had reached out for talks in the morning. Our demands are clear. The youth has gathered in huge numbers.— Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) July 20, 2026
We shall win!
Forces resorted to a baton-charge near Parliament Street after thousands of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protesters allegedly tried to breach barricades while marching towards Parliament on Monday.
At around 11.25 am, protesters attempted to push through multiple barricades erected in the high-security zone, sources said.
A scuffle-like situation ensued, in which some protesters and police personnel sustained minor injuries, they said.
Around 10-15 protesters were said to have been detained, sources said.
Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Monday wrote to the Medical Superintendent of Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, saying he was feeling "very fine" and requesting permission to leave the hospital, even if temporarily, so that he could participate in the CJP's 'Sansad Chalo' march to Parliament.
In a handwritten letter addressed to the Director/MS of Safdarjung Hospital, Wangchuk said his health parameters were normal and urged the authorities to allow him to join the protest.
"This is to state that I am feeling very fine today and my health parameters are also showing as quite normal. Hence, I request you to kindly allow me to leave the hospital, even if temporarily, so that I can join the March to the Parliament, Sansad Chalo this morning," Wangchuk wrote.
"I shall be most grateful," he added.
Security was intensified at the outer and border areas of Delhi in view of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest march to Parliament on Monday, with extensive vehicle checks at key entry points, police said.
Police personnel have been deployed at major border points connecting the national capital with neighbouring states, while barricades have been erected to screen vehicles entering Delhi, they said.
According to police, the heightened vigil is aimed at maintaining law and order and preventing any untoward incident in view of the proposed protest.
Security arrangements have also been strengthened across sensitive locations in the New Delhi district.
Delhi Police used sticks and batons to disperse hundreds of students and youth activists marching from Mandi House Metro Station towards Jantar Mantar in an attempt to reach the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest site on Monday.
The protesters, including a large number of women, raised slogans against the Centre while proceeding towards Jantar Mantar.
Heavy deployment of Delhi Police personnel was seen in the area as police sought to prevent the march from advancing.
There was no immediate official statement from the police on the reported use of force or any detentions.
Chaos prevailed at several metro stations in the national capital on Monday after the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) closed five stations over security concerns ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest march to Parliament, leaving hundreds of commuters stranded and forcing many to take longer routes to their destinations.
At Rajiv Chowk, one of the capital's busiest interchange stations, commuters were seen crowding near the closed entry and exit gates.
At Patel Chowk station, security personnel used mild force to disperse people who were on their way to the CJP's protest site at Jantar Mantar.
Videos circulating on social media showed several passengers climbing over barricades and locked gates to exit the station after access points were shut.
Outside the Janpath metro station, students, office-goers and other commuters gathered near the closed gates, waiting for updates from security personnel.
The Delhi High Court Division Bench led by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Justice Tejas Karia has agreed to hear today at 2:30 PM the appeal filed by activist Sonam Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali Angmo, challenging a single-judge Bench's refusal to shift him from the government-run Safdarjung Hospital to a private hospital of his choice, news agency ANI reported.
The police on Monday said there had been no “sporadic use of violence” at the protest site, adding that things were being handled professionally.
"Some segments from media have mentioned sporadic use of violence/detentions at Jantar Mantar by Delhi Police.
It is informed that no such incident has taken place and protest is being handled professionally. All are requested not to fall pray to any rumour/ misgivings, and, to assist Delhi Police in maintaining peace and public order at and around the site," the police said.
Aam Aadmi Party leaders Atishi, Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia joined the CJP protest on Monday, ANI news agency reported. Sisodia had on Sunday appealed for active involvement of everyone, saying the youth of the country had gathered to demand strict legal action against those responsible for the NEET paper leak.
Activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali Angmo on Monday joined the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march in the absence of her husband. She urged protesters to remain peaceful and retain the focus on the issue of education.
“We will focus on this march. Three points are very important today. First, we will focus on conducting the march peacefully. Let us stay focused on the issue- the issue of education, which is a vital need for this country and remain vigilant,” Angmo told ANI news agency.
In a statement on Monday, the Safdarjung Hospital said activist Sonam Wangchuk's vital parameters were stable, adding that his blood parameters required “close clinical observation.”
The statement said that Wangchuk remains under continuous medical management and close supervision of a multidisciplinary team of experts.
Three All India Students' Association (AISA) activists on Monday ended their 23-day indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar following an appeal from a delegation of opposition legislators, civil society members and eminent personalities, who urged them to continue the movement through Parliament and public campaigns.
AISA activists Neha, Manish and Aameen, who had been on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, ended their fast amid rain lashing the city.
The delegation assured the students that their demands would be raised inside Parliament during the Monsoon Session and pursued through political and public campaigns.
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Heavy rains and massive security, but nothing will stop the cockroaches today! #chalosansad pic.twitter.com/xWEIYT7zjx— Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) July 20, 2026
Acivists affliated to the Cockroach Janta Party are gearing up to try and march towards Parliament even as the Delhi Police maintains a strict security peripehery.
CJP spokesperson Saurav Das signaled the organisation's willingness to engage in talks with the government regarding their long-standing demands for examination reforms. While noting that the administration's overtures came late, he stated that they remain open to discussions to resolve the impasse surrounding the education system.
Speaking to ANI, Das claimed that here is no clarity from the administration's side despite their recent attempt to open talks adding, that "the ball is in their court."
He said, "The administration is trying to open talks with the government. They have come very late, but we have opened our hearts and said that we are willing to talk to them. There has been no clarity from their side as of now. The ball is in their court."
Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali J Angmo on Monday moved the Delhi High Court to appeal against an order refusing to interfere with the fasting activist's ongoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital.
In her appeal, Angmo contended that the single judge's Sunday order illegally confines Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital without any arrest and effectively directs that neither the activist nor his wife has decisive authority in determining his medical treatment.
The appeal said that the order does not address "informed consent" or one's right to accept or reject any medical treatment.
Delhi Metro today announced the closure of Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Seva Teerth metro stations, ahead of the Parliament march, due to ‘security reasons’.
“Due to security reasons, Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Seva Teerth metro stations have been closed till further instructions,” Delhi Metro Rail Corporation posted on X.
Service Update— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) July 20, 2026
Due to Security reason, Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Seva Teerth metro stations have been closed till further instructions.
Sonam Wangchuk said that he will end his hunger strike on Monday (July 20, 2026) if the government is ready to take accountability for failures in the education system or the MPs are ready to take up the issue in the parliament.
In a post shared on his X handle, he said his health doesn’t permit him to participate in the Parliament march; the MPs of different parties should meet him at the Safdarjung Hospital to ensure that they will take up the issue of paper leaks in the Parliament.
He added that his freedom of speech and communication are restricted during his “illegal detention” at the Safdarjung Hospital.
WHEN WILL I END THE FAST….!— Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 20, 2026
Not withstanding my health my fast continues till after the Sansad Chalo March, and will be broken only under the following circumstances… pic.twitter.com/kaOGx2Nk4T
Police and security personnel remove Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters ahead of a protest march, near the Jantar Mantar at Sansad Marg, in New Delhi on Monday.
Delhi Police is on high alert ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament and CJP's proposed.