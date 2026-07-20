CJP protest in Delhi LIVE | Spokespersons headed to meet JP Nadda; cops retort to lathicharge ahead of Parliament march

The Cockroach Janta Party began its ‘Chalo Sansad’ protest march on Monday amid heavy security deployment at the Jantar Mantar, while activist Sonam Wangchuk remains at the Safdarjung Hospital. Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) chief Chandrashekhar Azad, TMC MP Mahua Moitra, actors Prakash Raj and Shabana Azmi joined the protest.

As the protesters began their march towards the Parliament, some allegedly pelted stones, following which the police deployed lathi-charge and mild use of force to disperse the crowd.

The protest march, proposed on the first day of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, has not yet received the go-ahead by the Delhi Police, which had denied permission and imposed prohibitory orders across much of the New Delhi.