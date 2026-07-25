LIVE

Jantar Mantar protest | Centre to decide on Pradhan's resignation as CJP stands firm on key demands after talks

The CJP has maintained its three demands — exit of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Rs 1 crore compensation for families of NEET-UG victims, and no legal action against protesters.
People participate in a protest against the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and examination irregularities at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Friday, July 24, 2026.
People participate in a protest against the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and examination irregularities at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Friday, July 24, 2026. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE online desk
Summary

The Cockroach Janta Party's indefinite protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar entered its 36th day on Saturday, with the focus now on the Centre's response after the second round of talks between the two sides.

The CJP has maintained that its three demands — exit of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Rs 1 crore compensation for families of NEET-UG victims, and no legal action against protesters — are non-negotiable.

Union ministers J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh, who met the CJP delegation on Friday, had said they would convey the government's position on Saturday.

The group has been leading peaceful protest over alleged examination irregularities, including the NEET paper leak, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and greater accountability in the examination system. The agitation escalated after police resorted to a lathi charge and used tear gas to disperse protesters marching towards Parliament during the "Sansad Chalo" march.

Wangchuk questions critics over 'character certificate' remarks

Sonam Wangchuk has rejected allegations of striking a "deal" with the Centre and said he ended his 26-day hunger strike only after securing a written assurance as he feared an imminent crackdown on protesters in Delhi, recalling the 2025 firing on youths in Ladakh, and wanted to prevent any violence against students.

In a video message shared on X, Wangchuk dismissed allegations that he had struck a deal with the government, saying, "Do I need to prove my sincerity after a 26-day hunger strike?

"AFTER 26 DAYS OF HUNGER, DO I NEED TO PROVE MY SINCERITY!!!

Do please watch and help spread the word. Find the full 22-minute video on my YouTube channel: Sonam Wangchuk," he tweeted.

Govt softens on two demands, may not yield on Pradhan

At their second round of talks on Friday, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) told the government that its three demands — exit of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Rs 1 crore compensation for NEET-UG victims, and no legal action against protesters — were non-negotiable.

Union ministers J P Nadda and Dr Jitendra Singh, the interlocutors who spoke to the CJP delegation at Vithalbhai Patel House, said they had heard the demands and will get back on Saturday. “They had three main demands and five reform suggestions for exams. We told them we will meet again tomorrow afternoon and share the government’s perspective,” Nadda said.

The deliberations, described as cordial by the ministers, reportedly saw the government agree to two demands — adequate compensation for the families of those who allegedly died by suicide following the paper leak, and the withdrawal of cases against the protesting youth.

However, indications are that the government will not ask Pradhan to quit. Instead, it intends to shift the focus towards sweeping reforms of the examination system through legislation and administrative measures.

Read the full story

Jantar Mantar protests
CJP protests