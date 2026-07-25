Jantar Mantar protest | Centre to decide on Pradhan's resignation as CJP stands firm on key demands after talks

At their second round of talks on Friday, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) told the government that its three demands — exit of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Rs 1 crore compensation for NEET-UG victims, and no legal action against protesters — were non-negotiable.
Union ministers J P Nadda and Dr Jitendra Singh, the interlocutors who spoke to the CJP delegation at Vithalbhai Patel House, said they had heard the demands and will get back on Saturday. “They had three main demands and five reform suggestions for exams. We told them we will meet again tomorrow afternoon and share the government’s perspective,” Nadda said.
The deliberations, described as cordial by the ministers, reportedly saw the government agree to two demands — adequate compensation for the families of those who allegedly died by suicide following the paper leak, and the withdrawal of cases against the protesting youth.
However, indications are that the government will not ask Pradhan to quit. Instead, it intends to shift the focus towards sweeping reforms of the examination system through legislation and administrative measures.