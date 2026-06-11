LIVE | Tehran targets Bahrain, Kuwaiti bases after new US strikes

The IRGC said it targeted around 18 sites across the region, including locations in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan.

It claimed that 12 ballistic missiles were fired at Jordan’s Al-Azraq airbase, where US fighter jets, including F-15s, F-16s and F-35s, were stationed, alleging that several aircraft were destroyed, as reported by Al Jazeera.

The statement also said two airbases in Kuwait and one in Bahrain were hit, along with the site of the US Fifth Fleet, using ballistic missiles and drones.

The IRGC described the strikes as retaliation for earlier US attacks on Tehran conducted in multiple waves overnight.