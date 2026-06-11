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LIVE | Tehran targets Bahrain, Kuwaiti bases after new US strikes

The US military denied Iran's claim that the Strait of Hormuz had been fully closed in response to the latest US strikes
First responders and residents gather at the site of an Israeli airstrike that hit a car in Sidon on June 10, 2026.
First responders and residents gather at the site of an Israeli airstrike that hit a car in Sidon on June 10, 2026.Photo |AFP
TNIE online desk
Summary

On the second day of renewed fire, US military began another round of strikes against Iran after President Donald Trump warned that Tehran would "pay the price" for stalled negotiations.

In response to the most recent US strikes on Iran, the country’s senior military leadership announced that the Strait of Hormuz has been completely closed.

Kuwait reopens airspace after Iranian attacks: civil aviation body

Kuwait reopened its airspace to commercial traffic on Thursday after the latest volley of Iranian attacks caused a brief shutdown, its civil aviation body said.

"Air traffic in Kuwaiti airspace has returned to normal," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in a statement.

-AFP

Iran claims destruction of US fighter jets in strikes on Jordan airbase

The IRGC said it targeted around 18 sites across the region, including locations in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan.

It claimed that 12 ballistic missiles were fired at Jordan’s Al-Azraq airbase, where US fighter jets, including F-15s, F-16s and F-35s, were stationed, alleging that several aircraft were destroyed, as reported by Al Jazeera.

The statement also said two airbases in Kuwait and one in Bahrain were hit, along with the site of the US Fifth Fleet, using ballistic missiles and drones.

The IRGC described the strikes as retaliation for earlier US attacks on Tehran conducted in multiple waves overnight.

Yemen’s Houthis warn US that Iran attacks threaten global economy

The Houthi-run Foreign Ministry in Yemen has warned that ongoing US military strikes against Iran risk triggering a wider regional conflict with severe global consequences.

“The continuation of US aggression against Iran will not achieve the desired objectives, nor will it succeed in breaking the will of the Iranian people or undermining their resilience,” the ministry said.

Military action against Iran will only “lead to further entanglement and deepen America’s strategic predicament, with decisive failure being its outcome”, it said.

“The continued aggression carries serious consequences for global supply chains, international trade, oil and energy markets, threatening global economic stability,” it added.

UN chief warns of widening West Asia crisis

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that the Middle East is being pulled into a deepening crisis, with far-reaching consequences.

“The Middle East is being pulled deeper into crisis & the consequences reach far beyond the region,” he said in a post on X.

“This week has brought wider attacks and further deterioration where the ceasefire is more like a lesser-fire,” he said.

“We should not minimize the risks of lesser fire becoming full fire,” he added, emphasising that “all parties must work towards a diplomatic settlement. No more attacks. No more excuses.”

US issues warning over attacks on Jordan

The US State Department has shared a travel advisory warning people in Jordan to “seek overhead cover and shelter in place immediately”.

“Reports indicate missiles, drones, or rockets are in Jordanian airspace,” the State Department’s TravelGov social media account warned.

Iran Guards say targeted US command centre in Jordan with missiles

Kuwait closes its airspace over Iranian attacks

Kuwait on Thursday said it closed its airspace over ongoing Iranian attacks. Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation made the announcement. It said flights were being diverted to other airports, without elaborating.

Flights circled outside of Kuwait for some time before the announcement, after the military announced its air defences were firing.

"This measure comes in light of the state of Kuwait being subjected to sinful Iranian aggressions and the potential risks that may result from this on civil aviation traffic in the region," Kuwait said.

Kuwait International Airport took a direct Iranian hit in recent days, killing one person and wounding dozens.

-AP

Twenty-two countries tell Iran to stop attacks 'on our soil'

Twenty-two countries including the United States and European nations jointly warned Iran on Thursday to stop attacking people "on our soil".

Iran's security services were condemned for their "deplorable" use of international and local criminal gangs for plots in Europe, North America and Australia.

"Attempts to kill, kidnap, harass, intimidate, or otherwise attack people on our soil, undermines national sovereignty and international norms. These actions must stop immediately," the countries said in a joint statement.

-AFP

Iran Guards say targeted bases in Bahrain and Kuwait

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said Thursday that they had struck bases in Kuwait and Bahrain in response to the latest US strikes.

"During two waves of operations, eighteen important targets belonging to the US Army in the bases of Ali and Ahmad Ahmad Air Force (were hit)," the Guards said in a statement quoted by state-run IRNA, adding that they also "hit and destroyed Sheikh Isa air bases".

Iranian media earlier reported that Iran had attacked the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.

-AFP

US military says completed new wave of strikes

The US military said on Wednesday that it had "completed" its latest wave of strikes against Iran, targeting "Iranian military surveillance capabilities, communication systems, and air defense sites across Iran."

"U.S. Marine Corps, Air Force, and Navy assets fired precision munitions on Iranian targets that posed a threat to U.S. forces and international commercial ships transiting regional waters," Central Command, which oversees forces in the region, posted on X.

-AFP

Israeli strike on a car kills two in Sidon, Lebanon

An Israeli strike on a vehicle in the southern Lebanese city of Sidon killed two people and sparked a fire that spread to nearby cars.

Israel has continued to attack Lebanon despite a US-announced ceasefire on April 16.

US renews attacks on Iran; Tehran warns ships in Strait of Hormuz will be targeted

The United States launched a new wave of attacks against Iran on Wednesday night as efforts to end the three-month old war sputtered, and Tehran hit back saying it will target any ship going through the Strait of Hormuz.

US Central Command said American forces began "additional self-defense strikes" at 5:15 pm Washington time, early Thursday in Iran, against multiple targets in Iran, in response to what it called Tehran's "unwarranted and continued aggression."

Iranian media reported explosions across the country's south near the Strait of Hormuz, the same area where US forces had already bombarded air defense, radar and other sites on Tuesday. Iranian sources reported new hits by "enemy projectiles" in Qeshm, Kargan and Sirik.

The Iranian navy said it hit two ships trying to sail through the Strait of Hormuz, state television IRIB and the Mehr agency reported. Iranian media also reported that Iran had attacked the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, hitting communication antennas and radar facilities.

After the new American air strikes "any vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz will be targeted," the Khatam al-Anbiya command said, according to Tasnim news agency. The strait is now closed "completely closed to all types of vessel," the command said.

West Asia conflict
Iran-US conflict
Iran War

Key Events

Iran claims destruction of US fighter jets in strikes on Jordan airbase

UN chief warns of widening West Asia crisis

US issues warning over attacks on Jordan

Kuwait closes its airspace over Iranian attacks

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