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LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 4: Germany tighten grip with third goal against Curacao before half-time

Germany takes the lead once again as Nico Schlotterbeck scored the goal to make the score 2-1.
The pitch is seen in this general view during the World Cup Group E football match between Germany and Curacao in Houston, Sunday, June 14, 2026.
The pitch is seen in this general view during the World Cup Group E football match between Germany and Curacao in Houston, Sunday, June 14, 2026. (Photo | AP)
TNIE online desk
Summary

The Somali referee who was denied entry to the United States for the World Cup will still be paid his full tournament fee.

A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that Omar Artan will still be entitled to payment despite not officiating any games at the near six-week long event. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

They said the fee would be determined after the tournament concludes next month.On Day 4 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Germany and Curacao will kick off Group E action before the Netherlands face Japan in a Group F clash. Ivory Coast will then take on Ecuador in the other Group E fixture, while Sweden and Tunisia will round off the day's action in Group F.

Below, you can find Day 4's football matches in real time.

  • Germany vs Curacao — 10:30 pm IST

  • Netherlands vs Japan — 1:30 am IST

  • Ivory Coast vs Ecuador — 4:30 am IST

  • Sweden vs Tunisia — 7:30 am IST

Day 3 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup saw Qatar celebrate a landmark moment by earning their maiden World Cup point. Brazil were held to a 1-1 draw by Morocco as the five-time champions endured a shaky start to their campaign, while Scotland marked their return after a 28-year absence with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Haiti. Australia, meanwhile, stunned Turkey 2-0 in their Group D opener.

Germany extend lead with third goal against Curacao

Kai Havertz converts from the penalty spot just before half-time.

Germany edge back in front after Curacao equaliser

Germany takes the lead once again as Nico Schlotterbeck scored the goal to make the score 2-1.

Underdogs Curacao strike back to equalise against Germany

Livano Comenencia scores the goal for Curacao to equalise against Germany.

Germany strike early against Curacao in Group E opener

Germany kick off Group E campaign against Curacao

World Cup referee Omar Artan will receive full fee from FIFA despite being denied entry to the US

The Somali referee who was denied entry to the United States for the World Cup will still be paid his full tournament fee.

A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that Omar Artan will still be entitled to payment despite not officiating any games at the near six-week long event. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

They said the fee would be determined after the tournament concludes next month.

Iran to enter US for FIFA World Cup opener amid wartime tensions

Iran's participation in the tournament was shrouded in doubt for months after the United States and Israel launched an aerial assault on the Islamic Republic that became a wider Middle East war.

But on Sunday, the team is due to fly into Los Angeles from its training camp in Mexico on the eve of its first game.

Iran take on New Zealand in the city on Monday, marking the first time that a World Cup host has hosted a country it is at war with.

But the Iran team has had to leave many of its support team in Tijuana after the US refused to grant visas to 15 administrative and management staff.

Curacao faces daunting first World Cup game against 4-time champion Germany

Curacao made history by becoming one of four first-time World Cup qualifiers.

The tiny Caribbean nation faces a daunting task in its opener, taking on powerhouse Germany in Houston.

“Germany are of course clear favorites in the group,” said Curacao's Dick Advocaat, the oldest coach in World Cup history at 78. “They are still a big footballing country. Starting off against Germany is fantastic. We will find out immediately where we stand.”

Curacao is the World Cup's smallest country in terms of size — about the size of New Orleans — and population, with roughly 156,000 residents. It got into the 48-team bracket by going 4-0 in the opening round of qualifying and 3-0-3 in the next round.

Curacao can shock Germany on World Cup debut, says Advocaat

Curacao coach Dick Advocaat believes the tiny Caribbean island can "steal some points" from four-time winners Germany on their tournament debut on Sunday.

The 78-year-old Dutchman will also become the oldest coach in World Cup history and will take charge of a third different nation at a World Cup after the Netherlands and South Korea.

Despite his vast experience in both the club and international game, Advocaat said the team spirit that has carried a nation of just 160,000 to the World Cup is the best he has seen.

"The team spirit in this team is something I've never seen before. As a country we will give everything to win for the island, but we're not the favourite," Advocaat said at his pre-match press conference on Saturday.

"When you are participating with the Netherlands or a bigger team, you are one of the favourites. Now it is just amazing to be a part of this.

"We would like to show them what we can do and what we're worth. And for the island of Curacao, it is amazing what we have shown the people over the past two years."

2026 FIFA World Cup