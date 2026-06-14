LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 4: Germany tighten grip with third goal against Curacao before half-time

The Somali referee who was denied entry to the United States for the World Cup will still be paid his full tournament fee.

A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that Omar Artan will still be entitled to payment despite not officiating any games at the near six-week long event. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

They said the fee would be determined after the tournament concludes next month.On Day 4 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Germany and Curacao will kick off Group E action before the Netherlands face Japan in a Group F clash. Ivory Coast will then take on Ecuador in the other Group E fixture, while Sweden and Tunisia will round off the day's action in Group F.

Below, you can find Day 4's football matches in real time.

Germany vs Curacao — 10:30 pm IST

Netherlands vs Japan — 1:30 am IST

Ivory Coast vs Ecuador — 4:30 am IST

Sweden vs Tunisia — 7:30 am IST

Day 3 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup saw Qatar celebrate a landmark moment by earning their maiden World Cup point. Brazil were held to a 1-1 draw by Morocco as the five-time champions endured a shaky start to their campaign, while Scotland marked their return after a 28-year absence with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Haiti. Australia, meanwhile, stunned Turkey 2-0 in their Group D opener.