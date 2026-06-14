LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 4: Germany tighten grip with third goal against Curacao before half-time

Curacao coach Dick Advocaat believes the tiny Caribbean island can "steal some points" from four-time winners Germany on their tournament debut on Sunday.
The 78-year-old Dutchman will also become the oldest coach in World Cup history and will take charge of a third different nation at a World Cup after the Netherlands and South Korea.
Despite his vast experience in both the club and international game, Advocaat said the team spirit that has carried a nation of just 160,000 to the World Cup is the best he has seen.
"The team spirit in this team is something I've never seen before. As a country we will give everything to win for the island, but we're not the favourite," Advocaat said at his pre-match press conference on Saturday.
"When you are participating with the Netherlands or a bigger team, you are one of the favourites. Now it is just amazing to be a part of this.
"We would like to show them what we can do and what we're worth. And for the island of Curacao, it is amazing what we have shown the people over the past two years."