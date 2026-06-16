LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 6: France face Senegal, Argentina take on Algeria

Welcome to TNIE’s live coverage of Day 6 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The sixth day of the tournament will see France begin their Group I campaign against Senegal, followed by Iraq’s clash with Norway. Group J will also swing into action, with Argentina taking on Algeria and Austria facing Jordan.

Below are Day 6's fixtures, with all times in IST:

France vs Senegal – (12:30 am)

Iraq vs Norway – (3:30 am)

Argentina vs Alegeria – (6:30 am)

Austria vs Jordan – (9:30 am)

Day 5 produced a series of draws, headlined by debutants Cape Verde holding Spain to a stalemate. Belgium and Egypt also shared the spoils, while Saudi Arabia held Uruguay to a 1-1 draw. Iran and New Zealand played out an entertaining 2-2 draw.