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LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 6: France face Senegal, Argentina take on Algeria

Day 6 will see Group I get underway with France taking on Senegal and Iraq facing Norway, while Group J action begins with Argentina meeting Algeria and Austria taking on Jordan.
Members of the Argentine national team gather on the field during practice for the World Cup football tournament Monday, June 15, 2026, in Kansas City.
Members of the Argentine national team gather on the field during practice for the World Cup football tournament Monday, June 15, 2026, in Kansas City.(Photo | AP)
TNIE online desk
Summary

Welcome to TNIE’s live coverage of Day 6 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The sixth day of the tournament will see France begin their Group I campaign against Senegal, followed by Iraq’s clash with Norway. Group J will also swing into action, with Argentina taking on Algeria and Austria facing Jordan.

Below are Day 6's fixtures, with all times in IST:

France vs Senegal – (12:30 am)

Iraq vs Norway – (3:30 am)

Argentina vs Alegeria – (6:30 am)

Austria vs Jordan – (9:30 am)

Day 5 produced a series of draws, headlined by debutants Cape Verde holding Spain to a stalemate. Belgium and Egypt also shared the spoils, while Saudi Arabia held Uruguay to a 1-1 draw. Iran and New Zealand played out an entertaining 2-2 draw.

Argentina football team
France football team
2026 FIFA World Cup