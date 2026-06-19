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LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 9: Hosts USA and Australia clash with knockout hopes in focus

Brazil defender Gabriel Magalhaes said the five-time World Cup winners need to turn the page on a disappointing 1-1 draw with Morocco in their first game as they prepare to face winless Haiti.
USA players train ahead of their Group D showdown against Australia.
USA players train ahead of their Group D showdown against Australia.(Photo | X, @USMNT)
TNIE online desk
Summary

Welcome to TNIE's live coverage of Day 9 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Day 9 action will see hosts USA take on Australia in a mouth-watering Group D clash, with both sides aiming to strengthen their bid for a place in the World Cup knockout stage, before Scotland face Morocco in Group C. Brazil will then take on Haiti in the other Group C encounter, with Turkey rounding off the day's action against Paraguay in Group D.

Below are Day 9's fixtures, with all times in IST:

USA vs Australia – (12:30 am)

Scotland vs Morocco - (3:30 am)

Brazil vs Haiti – (6:00 am)

Turkey vs Paraguay – (8:30 am)

Matchday 8 saw Mexico became the first team to reach the knockout round of the World Cup and Canada moved to the brink of the last 32 after overwhelming nine-man Qatar 6-0 to secure their first ever World Cup victory.

Football 'ambassador' and fan favorite: a duck becomes a star in Mexico

Merlin, a two-year-old duck, seized the imagination of millions of Mexicans when he was filmed walking down the street with his owner while wearing Mexico's green national jersey.

Now a viral sensation, FIFA has dubbed him the country's "ambassador" while the team shared an image of him flying over the stadium in Guadalajara, where the national team took on South Korea for its second game of the tournament.

His jersey number is 12, a trademark for his fans.

Bakeries sell pastries mimicking the image of Merlin in his green jersey, while TV stations interview him about his World Cup analysis. The duck is fairly consistent with his predictions: "Quack, quack, quack."

Neymar to miss Brazil's second World Cup game against Haiti

Neymar will not travel with the Brazil squad for Friday's second World Cup group game against Haiti as he continues his recovery from a calf injury.

The 34-year-old has only returned to training with the national team this week and missed the five-time World Cup winners' opening 1-1 draw with Morocco in Group C.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti said last week he was hopeful Neymar would be ready to play some part in the game against Haiti in Philadelphia.

Neymar was diagnosed in late May with an injury to his right calf, and has featured in just half of the games for his club Santos this year due to various fitness issues.

Ancelotti and his coaching staff are reluctant to rush the return of Brazil's all-time record goalscorer and compromise his availability for matches later in the tournament, according to Brazilian media.

Australia seek 'respect' from US amid World Cup 'layup' row

Socceroos coach Tony Popovic said victory over the United States on Friday would earn his side "respect," in the wake of disparaging comments by US pundits about the Australian side that have triggered a long-brewing row.

Rage has simmered Down Under ever since a US analyst called Australia a "layup" after the World Cup draw in December, which placed the Socceroos in the same Group D as the co-hosts.

The term -- a basketball expression for a very easy opportunity -- first used by CBS pundit Mike Grella has been echoed by several American commentators since, and has become a rallying cry for the Australians.

"We know that we want to earn our respect," said Popovic, at a press conference in Seattle on Thursday.

"We know that by our performances we can put Australian football on the world map, and that's what we aim to do."

Iran to lodge complaint with FIFA over World Cup restrictions

Iran's World Cup team will lodge a complaint with FIFA claiming they are being subjected to travel restrictions during the tournament in North America, the Iranian football federation spokesman said on Thursday.

"Despite having submitted its preparation schedule for the tournament well in advance, Iran's national football team has once again encountered restrictions imposed by the organizers, affecting the implementation of its technical staff's plans," the spokesman said.

Iran wanted to fly from their base camp in Tijuana, Mexico, to the United States two days before their next match, against Belgium in Los Angeles on Sunday.

But the Iranian federation said its request was turned down.

READ FULL REPORT HERE

USA, Australia eye World Cup knockout rounds, Brazil in action

The United States and Australia will look to book their place in the World Cup knockout rounds on Friday while Brazil aim to kickstart their campaign against Haiti.

After tournament co-hosts Mexico sealed their place in the last 32 on Thursday with a 1-0 victory over South Korea, the USA or the Socceroos can join them with a victory in their Group D game in Seattle.

After an unconvincing build-up, the Americans made a flying start to the World Cup last week with a stylish 4-1 demolition of Paraguay in Los Angeles.

Australia are also approaching the USA clash in buoyant mood after their stunning 2-0 upset of Turkey on Saturday.

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti said he would change the line-up -- and sought to put the team's sluggish start into context.

"Getting off to a good start is important in a World Cup, but the most important thing is that the team, rather than being perfect, has to be resilient," the Italian said.

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Australia
2026 FIFA World Cup