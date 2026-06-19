LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 9: Hosts USA and Australia clash with knockout hopes in focus

The United States and Australia will look to book their place in the World Cup knockout rounds on Friday while Brazil aim to kickstart their campaign against Haiti.
After tournament co-hosts Mexico sealed their place in the last 32 on Thursday with a 1-0 victory over South Korea, the USA or the Socceroos can join them with a victory in their Group D game in Seattle.
After an unconvincing build-up, the Americans made a flying start to the World Cup last week with a stylish 4-1 demolition of Paraguay in Los Angeles.
Australia are also approaching the USA clash in buoyant mood after their stunning 2-0 upset of Turkey on Saturday.
Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti said he would change the line-up -- and sought to put the team's sluggish start into context.
"Getting off to a good start is important in a World Cup, but the most important thing is that the team, rather than being perfect, has to be resilient," the Italian said.