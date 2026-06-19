LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 9: Hosts USA and Australia clash with knockout hopes in focus

Welcome to TNIE's live coverage of Day 9 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Day 9 action will see hosts USA take on Australia in a mouth-watering Group D clash, with both sides aiming to strengthen their bid for a place in the World Cup knockout stage, before Scotland face Morocco in Group C. Brazil will then take on Haiti in the other Group C encounter, with Turkey rounding off the day's action against Paraguay in Group D.

Below are Day 9's fixtures, with all times in IST:

USA vs Australia – (12:30 am)

Scotland vs Morocco - (3:30 am)

Brazil vs Haiti – (6:00 am)

Turkey vs Paraguay – (8:30 am)

Matchday 8 saw Mexico became the first team to reach the knockout round of the World Cup and Canada moved to the brink of the last 32 after overwhelming nine-man Qatar 6-0 to secure their first ever World Cup victory.