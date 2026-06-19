LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 9: USA take early lead against Australia

Welcome to TNIE's live coverage of Day 9 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Day 9 action will see hosts USA take on Australia in a mouth-watering Group D clash, with both sides aiming to strengthen their bid for a place in the World Cup knockout stage, before Scotland face Morocco in Group C. Brazil will then take on Haiti in the other Group C encounter, with Turkey rounding off the day's action against Paraguay in Group D.
Below are Day 9's fixtures, with all times in IST:
USA vs Australia – (12:30 am)
Scotland vs Morocco - (3:30 am)
Brazil vs Haiti – (6:00 am)
Turkey vs Paraguay – (8:30 am)
Matchday 8 saw Mexico became the first team to reach the knockout round of the World Cup and Canada moved to the brink of the last 32 after overwhelming nine-man Qatar 6-0 to secure their first ever World Cup victory.
Australia's Cameron Burgess conceded an own goal to give the hosts an early lead in a match with knockout hopes in focus.
Harry Kane says England's emotional "Wonderwall" singalong with fans after their opening World Cup win against Croatia was one of his top moments in the national shirt.
Thomas Tuchel's side got off to a flying start in their first Group L game in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday, with captain Kane scoring twice in an entertaining 4-2 win.
England's victorious players celebrated in front of their supporters while 1995 Oasis hit "Wonderwall" blared out around the AT&T Stadium.
"That was one of my favourite-ever moments in an England shirt and especially at a major tournament," Kane said on England's Lions Den show.
"I know it's just the first game, and we're not getting carried away, but just that emotional connection with the fans, we know how much it means to them.
"I think they see how much it means to us.
"We have that connection right now, but just that moment, singing 'Wonderwall' in the stadium, everyone knew the words, and that was a really special moment, I thought."
South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo told his team to keep their heads up and channel their disappointment into sealing a spot in the World Cup knockout rounds after a 1-0 defeat to Mexico.
Goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu dropped the ball to gift the co-hosts the only goal of a largely dull game on Thursday.
The narrow victory at a delirious Guadalajara stadium sent Mexico into the last 32 as Group A winners.
South Korea are still in a strong position to join them, sitting second in the group after beating the Czech Republic 2-1 in their opening match.
Hong's men face South Africa on Wednesday in Monterrey knowing that a draw will guarantee they advance.
In a Kenyan sports bar, several football fans cheered South Africa's opponents in their latest match at the World Cup -- reflecting a wave of anger at the country's recent xenophobic violence.
"Everything is political in football. We're against what South Africa is standing for," said Shahim, a 37-year-old Kenyan woman, clenching her fists in joy every time the South African team missed an opportunity against the Czech Republic on Thursday night.
"We want (South Africans) to react against what is happening in their country... But nothing happens," she added.
South Africa has been gripped for months by protests demanding the departure of undocumented immigrants.
The marches have never exceeded a few thousand people, but they have been accompanied by a torrent of xenophobic hatred online and received significant media attention.
That has flipped the usual script during the World Cup, when African nations traditionally support each other.
"We support all the other African teams. This is to teach them that there are consequences," said Shahim's friend, Fatma, a 34-year-old farmer.
"When you have a superiority complex, you suffer alone," she added.
South Africa says it has repatriated 2,745 foreigners following President Cyril Ramaphosa's promise to crack down on illegal immigration.
Ghana and Nigeria have repatriated several hundred of their citizens, and some 600 Mozambicans returned home after violence in the southern city of Mossel Bay that left at least two dead.
It has shocked many across the continent and turned football fans against the Bafana Bafana, as the South African team is known.
“We’re here to take care of business.”#SCOMAR | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/5lSXikDC5l— Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 19, 2026
As World Cup fever sweeps Mexico City, one of the tournament’s biggest fan favorites isn’t a player, coach or official mascot. Joining Merlin the duck in the pantheon of heart-stealers is Osito, an 8-year-old rescue poodle mix who's become an unlikely sensation after arriving at Mexico’s opening match perched on the back of a cargo bicycle, dressed in a Mexico jersey, sunglasses and a cap.
As thousands of fans streamed toward the stadium last week for the tournament opener, many stopped to snap photos, pet the dog and post videos online. Within hours, Osito was appearing on international broadcasts and spreading across social media, transforming the bicycle-riding dog into one of the World Cup’s most charming viral stars.
For his owner, Jorge Rangel, the attention is less about internet fame than the companionship he shares with the dog who accompanies him almost everywhere. For the past two years, Osito has joined Rangel on his daily rounds delivering household products across Mexico City.
“More than a dog, he’s my daily companion,” Rangel, 50, said.
They travel together on a specially adapted cargo bicycle, where Osito sits calmly in a back compartment, greeting passersby and drawing smiles from strangers.
A photo of Vinícius Júnior celebrating a goal with one fist in the air was mounted near the entrance of the art exhibition, right next to an acrylic piece of a woman’s dreadlocks suspended in air as she heads a soccer ball.
A replica of the FIFA World Cup trophy was encased in glass nearby, surrounded by images, paintings and flags that document generations of African soccer dreams and stories. All of it is part of an exhibition celebrating Africa’s deep connection to soccer during the World Cup.
“This is what art is about," said Alfonso D. Brooks, founder of AfriKin, a foundation showcasing African and diaspora art. “Art has always been a platform to foster peace and understanding and give voice to those that can’t speak for themselves. “This is the necessary part we feel the need to do with AfriKin.”
Brooks — a longtime sound engineer turned art curator — spent about six months putting together the exhibition, titled “Art and the Beautiful Game: Africa on the World Stage,” which opened in Miami ahead of the start of the World Cup. The collection by more than 50 artists from 25 nations traces soccer's role in the continent's history, while celebrating some of the game's most influential figures from the late Pelé to French star Kylian Mbappé.
All 10 African nations competing in the World Cup are represented and celebrated, with special tributes to Cape Verde.
Merlin, a two-year-old duck, seized the imagination of millions of Mexicans when he was filmed walking down the street with his owner while wearing Mexico's green national jersey.
Now a viral sensation, FIFA has dubbed him the country's "ambassador" while the team shared an image of him flying over the stadium in Guadalajara, where the national team took on South Korea for its second game of the tournament.
His jersey number is 12, a trademark for his fans.
Bakeries sell pastries mimicking the image of Merlin in his green jersey, while TV stations interview him about his World Cup analysis. The duck is fairly consistent with his predictions: "Quack, quack, quack."
Mexico's World Cup players may have scored the goals, but a duck stole the show.— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 18, 2026
Merlín, a 2-year-old duck dressed in the national team’s colors, became an unlikely internet sensation and an unofficial mascot of the tournament. https://t.co/rB2dI1vmaj pic.twitter.com/1FxM7lA1Ll
Preparação finalizada para o nosso segundo desafio na Copa do Mundo de 2026. Vamos com tudo, nação! 💛🇧🇷#BateNoPeito— brasil (@CBF_Futebol) June 18, 2026
📸 Rafael Ribeiro/CBF pic.twitter.com/otibbwSXVD
Neymar will not travel with the Brazil squad for Friday's second World Cup group game against Haiti as he continues his recovery from a calf injury.
The 34-year-old has only returned to training with the national team this week and missed the five-time World Cup winners' opening 1-1 draw with Morocco in Group C.
Coach Carlo Ancelotti said last week he was hopeful Neymar would be ready to play some part in the game against Haiti in Philadelphia.
Neymar was diagnosed in late May with an injury to his right calf, and has featured in just half of the games for his club Santos this year due to various fitness issues.
Ancelotti and his coaching staff are reluctant to rush the return of Brazil's all-time record goalscorer and compromise his availability for matches later in the tournament, according to Brazilian media.
Socceroos coach Tony Popovic said victory over the United States on Friday would earn his side "respect," in the wake of disparaging comments by US pundits about the Australian side that have triggered a long-brewing row.
Rage has simmered Down Under ever since a US analyst called Australia a "layup" after the World Cup draw in December, which placed the Socceroos in the same Group D as the co-hosts.
The term -- a basketball expression for a very easy opportunity -- first used by CBS pundit Mike Grella has been echoed by several American commentators since, and has become a rallying cry for the Australians.
"We know that we want to earn our respect," said Popovic, at a press conference in Seattle on Thursday.
"We know that by our performances we can put Australian football on the world map, and that's what we aim to do."
Stars and Stripes in our sights 👀👊— CommBank Socceroos (@Socceroos) June 18, 2026
🇺🇸 v 🇦🇺 - 19.6.26 - 12:00pm local
🇺🇸 v 🇦🇺 - 20.6.26 - 5:00am AEST
📱💻📺 Live on SBS & SBS On Demand#Socceroos #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/OhJOAleck1
Iran's World Cup team will lodge a complaint with FIFA claiming they are being subjected to travel restrictions during the tournament in North America, the Iranian football federation spokesman said on Thursday.
"Despite having submitted its preparation schedule for the tournament well in advance, Iran's national football team has once again encountered restrictions imposed by the organizers, affecting the implementation of its technical staff's plans," the spokesman said.
Iran wanted to fly from their base camp in Tijuana, Mexico, to the United States two days before their next match, against Belgium in Los Angeles on Sunday.
But the Iranian federation said its request was turned down.
High Tempo. High Intensity. pic.twitter.com/EGKCM0b1mr— U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) June 17, 2026
The United States and Australia will look to book their place in the World Cup knockout rounds on Friday while Brazil aim to kickstart their campaign against Haiti.
After tournament co-hosts Mexico sealed their place in the last 32 on Thursday with a 1-0 victory over South Korea, the USA or the Socceroos can join them with a victory in their Group D game in Seattle.
After an unconvincing build-up, the Americans made a flying start to the World Cup last week with a stylish 4-1 demolition of Paraguay in Los Angeles.
Australia are also approaching the USA clash in buoyant mood after their stunning 2-0 upset of Turkey on Saturday.
Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti said he would change the line-up -- and sought to put the team's sluggish start into context.
"Getting off to a good start is important in a World Cup, but the most important thing is that the team, rather than being perfect, has to be resilient," the Italian said.