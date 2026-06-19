LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 9: USA take early lead against Australia

Harry Kane says England's emotional "Wonderwall" singalong with fans after their opening World Cup win against Croatia was one of his top moments in the national shirt.

Thomas Tuchel's side got off to a flying start in their first Group L game in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday, with captain Kane scoring twice in an entertaining 4-2 win.

England's victorious players celebrated in front of their supporters while 1995 Oasis hit "Wonderwall" blared out around the AT&T Stadium.

"That was one of my favourite-ever moments in an England shirt and especially at a major tournament," Kane said on England's Lions Den show.

"I know it's just the first game, and we're not getting carried away, but just that emotional connection with the fans, we know how much it means to them.

"I think they see how much it means to us.

"We have that connection right now, but just that moment, singing 'Wonderwall' in the stadium, everyone knew the words, and that was a really special moment, I thought."