LIVE | Iran conflict: Tehran threatens ‘most ferocious offensive’ on US, Israel as leadership transition begins

Iranian state TV confirmed that Iran's president and two officials will lead the transition after the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, center, leaves an event titled "International Conference in Support of Palestinian Intifada," in Tehran, Iran, Feb. 21, 2017.
TNIE online desk
Hours after the joint US-Israel military operation, US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had been killed.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there were “many signs” that Khamenei was dead.

Later, Iranian state television and the state-run IRNA news agency confirmed his death early Sunday.

Iran state television announced a 40-day mourning period and seven public holidays following the death of Khamenei, who had been in power since 1989.

Israel and the United States carried out waves of strikes on Saturday, including a daylight attack on Tehran. The first apparent strike was reported near Khamenei’s office.

The attacks, which were accompanied by calls for regime change in Iran, prompted retaliation from the Islamic Republic.

An Israeli strike also hit an elementary girls’ school in Minab in Hormozgan province in southern Iran, killing at least 108 people.

The Iranian Red Crescent said on Saturday evening that at least 201 people had been killed and 747 injured in the attacks.

Following the strikes, the UN Security Council held an emergency meeting where the US and Israel clashed with Iran. The U.N. chief and several countries urged an immediate halt to the fighting and a return to negotiations.

Iran president, two officials to lead transition after Khamenei's death

Iranian state TV confirmed that Iran's president and two officials will lead the transition after the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and top security adviser killed in US-Israeli strikes

The head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and a top security adviser to the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei were killed in American-Israel airstrikes on the country, state media reported Sunday.

The Guards' commander, General Mohammad Pakpour, and Ali Shamkhani, the head of the national defence council, were "martyred" in Saturday's attacks, the Iranian judiciary's Mizan online news portal reported.

Airspace closed, flights cancelled as US-Iran conflict flares

Flights across the Middle East were cancelled Saturday as several countries closed their airspace after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran.

Iran Guards vow 'most ferocious offensive operation in history' against US bases, Israel

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Sunday they would launch the "most ferocious" operation in history against Israel and US bases.

"The most ferocious offensive operation in the history of the Islamic Republic of Iran's armed forces will begin any moment now," the Guards posted on Telegram.

HIGHLIGHTS | Iran conflict: Tehran confirms death of Khamenei, vows 'severe' punishment for his 'murderers'

Iran's state TV confirms death of Ali Khamenei

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is dead, Iranian state media reported early Sunday.

Iranian state television and the state-run IRNA news agency confirmed Khamenei's death early Sunday, hours after Donald Trump announced the killing of the 86-year-old cleric he described as "one of the most evil people in History."

IRNA news agency reported the 86-year-old's death without elaborating on the cause.

Read full story here

US, Israel defend strikes at UN as Iran alleges 'war crime'

The United States and Israel on Saturday defended their attacks on Iran, which called resulting civilian deaths a "war crime" during an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

"The international community has long affirmed a simple and necessary principle: Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon," said US ambassador Mike Waltz, pointing to past UN resolutions ignored by Tehran.

"That principle is not a matter of politics, it's a matter of global security, and to that end, the United States is taking lawful actions," he added.

Referencing Iran's recent deadly crackdowns on protesters, Waltz said that Iran's presence at Saturday's emergency meeting in New York "makes a mockery of this body."

"But where the UN lacks moral clarity, the United States of America will maintain it," he added.

Iran leader Khamenei killed in massive US and Israeli attack, Trump says

A major attack launched by Israel and the United States killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, President Donald Trump said Saturday, announcing an assassination that he said gave Iranians their “greatest chance” to “take back" their country but that also put the future of the Islamic Republic in doubt and raised the risk of regional instability.

“Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead,” Trump wrote in a social media post. He warned of “heavy and pinpoint bombing” that he said would continue throughout the week and even beyond, part of a lethal assault the U.S. has justified as necessary to disable the country's nuclear capabilities.

Iran did not immediately confirm the death.

Read the full story here

