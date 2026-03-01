LIVE | Iran conflict: Tehran threatens ‘most ferocious offensive’ on US, Israel as leadership transition begins

Hours after the joint US-Israel military operation, US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had been killed.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there were “many signs” that Khamenei was dead.

Later, Iranian state television and the state-run IRNA news agency confirmed his death early Sunday.

Iran state television announced a 40-day mourning period and seven public holidays following the death of Khamenei, who had been in power since 1989.

Israel and the United States carried out waves of strikes on Saturday, including a daylight attack on Tehran. The first apparent strike was reported near Khamenei’s office.

The attacks, which were accompanied by calls for regime change in Iran, prompted retaliation from the Islamic Republic.

An Israeli strike also hit an elementary girls’ school in Minab in Hormozgan province in southern Iran, killing at least 108 people.

The Iranian Red Crescent said on Saturday evening that at least 201 people had been killed and 747 injured in the attacks.

Following the strikes, the UN Security Council held an emergency meeting where the US and Israel clashed with Iran. The U.N. chief and several countries urged an immediate halt to the fighting and a return to negotiations.