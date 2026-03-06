LIVE | Trump demands Iran's 'unconditional surrender' as Israel strikes Lebanon

TOP DEVELOPMENTS
The war between the United States, Israel and Iran has entered its eighth day, with attacks continuing across Iran and other countries in the Middle East. Israeli warplanes struck Beirut and Tehran as Iran launched another wave of retaliatory attacks on Israel and Gulf states.The United States warned that its air campaign against Iran would “surge dramatically.”
‘Unconditional surrender’: US President Donald Trump on Friday demanded Iran's "unconditional surrender" as the only acceptable outcome to end hostilities, while promising to help rebuild the country's economy if Tehran complied and installed new leadership.
UN chief slams 'unlawful attacks': United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned "unlawful attacks" across the Middle East and warned that the situation could spiral out of control as the regional war raged across multiple countries.
The death toll continues to rise: At least 1,230 people in Iran, more than 200 in Lebanon and around a dozen in Israel have been killed, according to officials in those countries. Six U.S. troops have been killed.
50 Israeli jets strike, destroy Khamenei’s underground military bunker: The IDF claimed that 50 Israeli jets dismantled the underground military bunker in Tehran. "50 Israeli Air Force fighter jets dismantled Ali Khamenei’s underground military bunker beneath the Iranian regime’s leadership compound in Tehran," IDF said sharing the ariel footage
'Nations seeking mediation': Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said that some countries had begun mediation efforts to end the war with the US and Israel, but said any talks should address those who started the conflict.
Gulf allies blame US over war ops: Officials from Gulf countries said their governments were disappointed with the US’ handling of the war, particularly the initial strike on Iran last Saturday. They said they were not given advance notice and that US officials ignored their warnings that the war could devastate the region.
US likely behind Iran school strike: The US was "most likely responsible" for the airstrike on an elementary school in southern Iran that left over 160 dead, according to a NYT investigation. US officials told Reuters that military investigators “believe it is likely” that its forces carried out the strike.
Thousands displaced in Lebanon: Hundreds of thousands of people in Lebanon have been displaced in days of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, the Red Cross said, adding many fled on foot with little more than the clothes on their backs and no clear destination.
A loud bang was heard on Friday evening in Erbil, the capital of Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region, before smoke rose from a hotel in the city, an AFP journalist said.
The journalist saw smoke billowing from the upper floors of the Erbil Arjaan by Rotana hotel, and said firefighters had arrived at the scene.
Earlier, the United States warned that Iranian-backed fighters may target hotels in Kurdistan that are frequented by foreigners.
An Iranian security official has dismissed accusations that Tehran was behind a reported drone incident involving neighbouring Azerbaijan, saying Iran would not use a “small drone” if it chose to carry out what it called a defensive operation.
“If Iran decides to carry out defensive operations against any country, it will act in the same way it dealt with other countries in southern Iran, not through a small drone,” the official was quoted as saying by the Fars news agency, known to be close to the Revolutionary Guards.
The source added that “self-restraint towards neighbouring countries is a fundamental principle in Iranian national security”, but said the limits of that restraint depend on “the extent of the other party’s cooperation with external enemies”.
The opening phase of US and Israeli strikes on Iran has involved a higher tempo of targeting than any recent American or Israeli air campaign, according to new analysis by monitoring group Airwars.
“By comparing publicly released targeting figures from both the US and Israeli militaries with historic data, the analysis found the initial days of the campaign hit significantly more targets per day than any campaign in recent decades”, it claimed.
Even compared with Israel’s initial bombardment of Gaza, Airwars said only around half as many targets were hit in those first days in Gaza as have been declared in the early phase of the Iran operation.
“While comparisons between conflicts are often imperfect as militaries release varying amounts and types of information, this Iran campaign appears to be vastly outpacing any other recent US air war”, it noted.
US President Donald Trump is to attend the dignified transfer on Saturday of six soldiers killed in an Iranian attack on Kuwait, the White House said Friday, as the escalating war with Tehran brings home its first American dead.
Russia has provided Iran with information that could help Tehran strike American warships, aircraft and other assets in the region, according to two officials familiar with U.S. intelligence on the matter.
The people, who were not authorized to comment publicly on the sensitive matter and spoke on the condition of anonymity, cautioned that the U.S. intelligence has not uncovered that Russia is directing Iran on what to do with the information.
Still, it’s the first indication that Moscow has sought to get involved in the war that the U.S. and Israel launched on Iran a week ago. Russia has tightened its relationship with Iran as it looked for badly needed missiles and drones to utilize in its four-year war Ukraine.
Tehran, meanwhile, has been isolated for years over its nuclear program and its support of proxy groups, including Hezbollah, Hamas and the Houthis, that have wreaked havoc in the Middle East.
Iranian leader Majid Takht-Ravanchi has said “this war was imposed on us” by the US and Israel.
In a fiery interview with France 24, the diplomat said that “we were negotiating in good faith” before the US changed its tune.
“We do not trust the Americans,” he said. “Not only did they betray us, but they betrayed diplomacy.”
Iran’s deputy foreign minister has unequivocally pushed back on Azerbaijan’s assertion that an Iranian drone targeted the autonomous Nakhchivan exclave yesterday.
“Iran was not responsible for such an attack,” Takht-Ravanchi told France 24, but said Iran was “investigating”.
“That missile did not come from Iran,” he added.
Karoline Leavitt said Friday that she didn’t have anything to share on the Pentagon’s investigation into whether the U.S. military struck an Iranian girls school.
“Again, as I said at the briefing two days ago, I don’t have any updates with respect to the investigation. I would expect those to come from the Pentagon,” she told reporters outside the White House.
The headquarters of Ghana's United Nations peacekeeping battalion in Lebanon was hit by missile attacks, leaving two soldiers critically injured, Ghana's armed forces said in a statement.
Israel's military chief said on Friday that its forces were "crushing the Iranian terrorist regime", a day after announcing that the joint US-Israeli campaign against the Islamic republic had entered a new phase.
"We are crushing the Iranian terrorist regime and will seize every opportunity to deepen our achievements," Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir told soldiers, according to a statement issued by the military.
Azerbaijan said on Friday it had prevented a series of Iranian "terrorist" attacks on its territory, a day after Baku accused Iran of firing drones at an airport and school in an Azerbaijani border region.
Azerbaijan's state security service said it had "prevented terrorist acts and intelligence operations in Azerbaijan organised by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)," adding that seven Azerbaijani nationals were arrested.
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stressed that “the stakes could not be higher.”
“All the unlawful attacks in the Middle East and beyond are causing tremendous suffering and harm to civilians throughout the region – and pose a grave a risk to the global economy,” he said.
In a statement, Guterres called for an end to the war that started in Iran and is now affecting more than a dozen other countries, and for serious diplomatic negotiations.
The U.S. Mission in Iraq said "Iran-aligned terrorist militia groups" may seek to target hotels frequented by foreigners in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, in a post on X.
"U.S. citizens are strongly encouraged to depart as soon as they are safely able to do so," it said.
"Americans choosing not to depart should be prepared to shelter in place in a secure location for extended periods. Have a supply of food, water, medications, and other essential items," it added.
The Israeli military said it has carried out strikes on more than 500 targets this week, including a strike in Beirut's Dahiyeh suburb targeting a command centre used by the Revolutionary Guard's navy unit.
Other strikes focused on command centres that it said were used by Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group.