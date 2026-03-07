Trump says Iran 'will be hit very hard'; threatens to expand targets

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump threatened to escalate the bombing of Iran on Saturday as Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian vowed that he would never surrender, despite a fresh blitz of US and Israeli air strikes that set a Tehran airport ablaze.

Israel confirmed some of the biggest raids since the aerial bombardment of Iran began last Saturday, with a military academy, an underground command centre and a missile storage facility named as targets.

Pre-dawn AFP photos showed fire and smoke billowing from Tehran's Mehrabad International Airport, one of two that serve the capital.

"Today Iran will be hit very hard!" Trump posted on his Truth Social media platform.

"Under serious consideration for complete destruction and certain death, because of Iran's bad behavior, are areas and groups of people that were not considered for targeting up until this moment in time."

Iranian President Pezeshkian struck a defiant tone in a speech broadcast on state TV in which he appeared to address Trump's demand on Friday for "unconditional surrender".

Iran's enemies "must take their wish for the unconditional surrender of the Iranian people to their graves," Pezeshkian replied.

Iran also hit back on Saturday, demonstrating that it retains the ability to launch missiles and drones despite the relentless targeting of its military infrastructure over the last seven days.

There were air raid alerts and explosions heard above Jerusalem as well as Gulf cities Dubai, Manama and near Riyadh -- where Saudi Arabia intercepted a ballistic missile fired at an air base housing US military personnel.

The UAE said it had intercepted 15 ballistic missiles and 119 drones on Saturday, but video footage showed one projectile crashing into Dubai airport, the world's busiest for international traffic in usual circumstances.

An explosion took place next to an airport building and parked planes close to a passing train, mobile phone footage authenticated by AFP showed.

Jordan also accused Iran of "targeting vital installations" inside the country with 119 missiles and drones over the last week, according to military spokesman Mustafa Hayari.

Pezeshkian issued an apology to his Gulf neighbours, which host major US military bases, saying that they would only be targeted if their territories were used as launch sites for attacks.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards also said they had fired at the oil tanker Prima in the Gulf as it attempted to cross the narrow Strait of Hormuz, a key chokepoint for global shipping that Iran has effectively closed.