Parliament budget session LIVE | Congress moves resolution in Lok Sabha seeking removal of Om Birla as Speaker

Proceedings began on a rocky note in both Houses on Tuesday as Opposition protested against the Election Commission in Lok Sabha and the SIR in the Rajya Sabha.
Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge termed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process a “fraud” in the Rajya Sabha.
Congress' Mohammad Jawed moves resolution in Lok Sabha seeking removal of Om Birla as Speaker

Lok Sabha resumes

Lok Sabha reconvenes with BJP MP Jagdambika Pal in the chair.

Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Tuesday as opposition members stormed into the Well raising slogans against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Election Commission, and protesting against "vote chori".

Despite requests by Sandhya Ray, who was chairing the House proceedings, opposition members continued with sloganeering.

As protests continued, Ray adjourned the House for about 25 minutes till 12 noon.

Opposition walks out; Nadda again condemns protests

Leader of the House J.P. Nadda on Tuesday said that the Opposition doesn’t want actual debate inside the House. He slammed the Opposition for raising SIR inside the House even after the discussion on electoral reforms happened.

Rajya Sabha witnesses uproar as Kharge calls SIR ‘fraud’

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge termed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process a “fraud” in the Rajya Sabha.

Chairman Radhakrishnan intervened, stating that all members had already been given time to speak during the debate on electoral reforms and that raising the issue again was not appropriate.

Amid the exchange, opposition members displayed placards and raised slogans in the House. The Chairman reminded members that displaying placards inside the House is not permitted.

Responding to demands from some members to speak, the Chair said, “You cannot force the Chair to take political advantage,” reiterating that everyone had been given adequate time during the earlier debate on electoral reforms.

Opposition likely to bring resolution to move No Confidence Motion against Speaker

Congress MPs are scheduled to bring in a resolution to move the No-Confidence Motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today.

118 Opposition MPs have signed the motion, alleging “partisan” behaviour by the Speaker after the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, was allegedly not allowed to speak in the House.

Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present a statement on Supplementary Demands for Grants - Second Batch for 2025-26 in both Houses.

