Parliament budget session LIVE | Congress moves resolution in Lok Sabha seeking removal of Om Birla as Speaker

The Lok Sabha is expected to take up an Opposition-backed resolution seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla today.
The government has rejected the Opposition’s demand for a separate discussion on the Middle East crisis in Parliament, stating that Jaishankar has already briefed both Houses on the matter.
The second half of Parliament’s Budget Session began on a turbulent note on Monday as Opposition MPs raised slogans in the Rajya Sabha while External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar briefed the House on the situation in the Middle East.