Parliament budget session LIVE | Congress moves resolution in Lok Sabha seeking removal of Om Birla as Speaker

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Tuesday as opposition members stormed into the Well raising slogans against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Election Commission, and protesting against "vote chori".

Despite requests by Sandhya Ray, who was chairing the House proceedings, opposition members continued with sloganeering.

As protests continued, Ray adjourned the House for about 25 minutes till 12 noon.