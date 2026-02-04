'PM shed responsibility': Rahul Gandhi displays Naravane memoir outside Parliament

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday cited former Army chief MM Naravane's 'unreleased memoir' to claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi shed responsibility during the India-China conflict in 2020 and passed the buck on to Naravane.

Addressing reporters in the premises of Parliament House complex, Gandhi held up Naravane's unreleased memoir and said he would like the youngsters in India to know that this 'book' exists despite the government claiming otherwise.

"The Speaker has said this book does not exist, the government has said it does not exist, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh ji has said this book does not exist. Every youngster in India should see this book exists," Gandhi said.

He said Naravane has written the full account of what happened in Ladakh.

Gandhi said he has been told that he could not quote from this "memoir" in the Lok Sabha.

"The main line is what the PM said -- 'jo uchit samjho woh karo'. The chief of army staff Gen Naravane called Rajnath Singh and said 'Chinese tanks have come on Kailash ridge, what should we do? Rajnath Singh did not reply to him at first. He (Naravane) asked S Jaishankar, NSA (Ajit Doval) and Rajnath Singh ji, but did not get a reply," the Congress leader said citing the "memoir".

"He (Naravane) again called Rajnath Singh ji who said 'I will ask from the top'. There was a standing order from the top that if 'Chinese forces come in then do not fire on them without asking us'. Naravane ji and our army wanted to fire on those tanks because they had entered our territory," he said.

"Narendra Modi gave the message - 'jo uchit samjho woh karo'. Meaning he shed responsibility. 'Unhone army chief se kaha aapko jo karna hai karo meri bas ki nahi hai' (He told the army chief, you do whatever you want, it is beyond me)" Gandhi said, citing the memoir.