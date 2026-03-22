West Asia war: Iran warns retaliation on Middle East infrastructure after Trump threatens strikes on power plants

A fourth week of fighting in West Asia has seen the United States and Israel trade fire with Iran, with strikes expanding to military, diplomatic and energy targets across the Gulf. Triggered by the February 28 US-Israeli strikes, the conflict has spread across the region, roiling energy markets and pushing up oil prices as Tehran blockades the Strait of Hormuz, while Israel has intensified attacks on Lebanon with a ground invasion targeting Hezbollah.



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Trump threatens to strike Iran's power plant: US President Donald Trump threatened to “obliterate” Iran’s power plants if it fail to open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours, just barely a day after talking about “winding down” the war.

Iran warns of retaliation: Iran on Sunday threatened to attack key infrastructure across the Middle East if US President Donald Trump follows through on his vow to hit Iran's power plants.

1,400 killed in Iran: Iranian authorities say over 1,400 people have been killed and more than 200 cities have been hit in the ongoing US-Israeli attack against the country.

Iran hits Israeli nuclear town: Iran attacks southern Israel, wounding dozens in the cities of Dimona and Arad, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling it a “difficult evening of battle”.

Nations ‘ready’ to secure Hormuz: Twenty-two countries condemned Iran’s attacks on Gulf shipping and the Hormuz blockade, expressing “readiness to contribute to appropriate efforts” to ensure safe passage. The US was not among the signatories.

Israel vows intensification: Defence Minister Israel Katz warned the US and Israel would intensify strikes on Iran from Sunday.