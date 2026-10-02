Jantar Mantar protest LIVE | Section 163 imposed, security tightened ahead of protest against CEC

Delhi Traffic Police advised commuters to plan their journeys and avoid affected stretches wherever possible, as traffic restrictions and regulated movement will be in place near Jantar Mantar and adjoining areas on Friday.
According to the traffic advisory, traffic from Connaught Place towards Patel Chowk will be diverted through alternate routes. At the same time, movement from Patel Chowk towards GPO will be regulated or diverted at appropriate points.
Traffic on Tolstoy Marg will also be regulated or diverted, and commuters have been advised to avoid the stretch wherever possible, the advisory said.
Movement on Jantar Mantar Road will be restricted or diverted, and motorists have been asked to use alternate routes.
The Delhi traffic police has advised commuters to avoid Jantar Mantar, Parliament Street, Ashoka Road and adjoining roads wherever possible.
"Barricading and traffic diversions may be put in place. Commuters should expect increased travel time on adjoining roads," it said.