LIVE

Jantar Mantar protest LIVE | Section 163 imposed, security tightened ahead of protest against CEC

The proposed protest comes amid demonstrations by opposition parties, student groups and civil society activists in the Capital over the functioning of the poll panel and the SIR exercise.
Delhi Police has denied permission for the mobilisation but organisers plan to proceed.
Delhi Police has denied permission for the mobilisation but organisers plan to proceed. Photo | Express
TNIE online desk
Summary

A group of social activists and student leaders have called a protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Gandhi Jayanti seeking the resignation/impeachment of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and the Election Commission’s handling of the SIR exercise. Delhi Police has denied permission for the mobilisation but organisers plan to proceed. Police expect 3,000-4,000 people to turn up, prompting heightened security across New Delhi, with CAPF personnel deployed, barricades erected and additional forces positioned at key entry and exit points. AAP leaders and workers, Indian Youth Congress members and others are also expected to attend.

Traffic restrictions: Closures, diversions around Jantar Mantar 

Delhi Traffic Police advised commuters to plan their journeys and avoid affected stretches wherever possible, as traffic restrictions and regulated movement will be in place near Jantar Mantar and adjoining areas on Friday.

According to the traffic advisory, traffic from Connaught Place towards Patel Chowk will be diverted through alternate routes. At the same time, movement from Patel Chowk towards GPO will be regulated or diverted at appropriate points.

Traffic on Tolstoy Marg will also be regulated or diverted, and commuters have been advised to avoid the stretch wherever possible, the advisory said.

Movement on Jantar Mantar Road will be restricted or diverted, and motorists have been asked to use alternate routes.

The Delhi traffic police has advised commuters to avoid Jantar Mantar, Parliament Street, Ashoka Road and adjoining roads wherever possible.

"Barricading and traffic diversions may be put in place. Commuters should expect increased travel time on adjoining roads," it said.

Delhi Metro shuts 11 stations amid Jantar Mantar protest call

 The Delhi Metro closed entry and exit at 11 stations on Friday, including Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat and Jantar Mantar.

They are demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the alleged mass deletion of voters.

Entry and exit at Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, Seva Teerth, Mandi House, Lok Kalyan Marg, INA, Chawri Bazar, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg and New Delhi stations will remain closed till further notice, the DMRC said in a post on X.

However, the interchange facility will remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, New Delhi and Central Secretariat stations, it said.

RAF, riot control vehicle deployed at Jantar Mantar

Section 163 in force in New Delhi ahead of protest against CEC

Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have been imposed across the New Delhi district ahead of a proposed protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, police said on Friday.

The order bars, without prior written permission, public gatherings or assemblies of five or more people, processions, demonstrations, picketing and dharnas.

It also prohibits shouting slogans, making speeches and carrying firearms, banners, placards, lathis, swords, sticks, brickbats and other similar articles.

"The order has been enforced to ensure public safety, maintain public order and facilitate smooth traffic movement," a senior police officer said.

READ REPORT HERE

No police nod for Jantar Mantar stir, 3,000-4,000 protesters expected

The Delhi Police denied permission for a proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on Gandhi Jayanti against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and beefed up security in and around New Delhi, with Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel deployed in anticipation of a gathering.

Police sources estimated that around 3,000 to 4,000 people could turn up for the protest, prompting heightened security measures across the area.

Delhi Police
AISA
CEC Gyanesh Kumar
Jantar Mantar protests
Neha Bora

Key Events

Traffic restrictions: Closures, diversions around Jantar Mantar 

Delhi Metro shuts 11 stations amid Jantar Mantar protest call

RAF, riot control vehicle deployed at Jantar Mantar

Section 163 in force in New Delhi ahead of protest against CEC

Read More

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com