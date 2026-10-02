Section 163 in force in New Delhi ahead of Jantar Mantar protest against CEC

Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have been imposed across the New Delhi district ahead of a proposed protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, police said on Friday.

The order bars, without prior written permission, public gatherings or assemblies of five or more people, processions, demonstrations, picketing and dharnas.

It also prohibits shouting slogans, making speeches and carrying firearms, banners, placards, lathis, swords, sticks, brickbats and other similar articles.

"The order has been enforced to ensure public safety, maintain public order and facilitate smooth traffic movement," a senior police officer said.

The Delhi Police has denied permission for the proposed protest, which has been called by the All India Students' Association (AISA), Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha and advocate Prashant Bhushan. The protest was scheduled for 11 am on Gandhi Jayanti.

Police sources said around 3,000 to 4,000 people were expected to attend the gathering. Additional Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces personnel have been deployed at Jantar Mantar and other sensitive locations in the New Delhi district.

Barricades have also been put up to regulate movement and prevent unauthorised gatherings.

The organisers have raised concerns over electoral rolls and the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and have sought action against Kumar.

(With inputs from PTI)