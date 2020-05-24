Spirit of oneness is need of the hour amid coronavirus

Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj By

As we all stand together to face a global pandemic, it is time to reflect within and embrace all humanity as one. Our world is in need of human unity. We are connected to each other through the silken thread of love, and that is the core of human existence. In our homes, families, societies and cities, there is a need to come together and embrace each other in a spirit of love, tolerance and oneness. Doing so can help bring about peace in our homes, our neighbourhoods, our communities and in the world at large.

How do we live human unity? It is not enough to tell others to practice unity and peace; we must live it ourselves if we want our words to be effective. Here are some ways that have proven effective in making unity a reality:

Clear our hearts

The first step is to make sure that our hearts are clear of any hatred and prejudice for others, who we think are different from us. We must develop true love in our hearts for all people. We must eliminate prejudice and discrimination from our heart and our mind. It is said that out of the abundance of our heart we speak.

If we feel hatred towards any group, we cannot hide it for long; it is bound to come out from our lips or show on our face. Our actions will speak even louder than our words. Thus, living human unity begins with clearing our hearts of any animosity towards others. When we clean the chamber of our heart from any prejudice and ill will for others, then God can reside there. God is love. God is all-encompassing and embraces all creation as one family. That love will enter our heart when we keep it clear of any negative thoughts towards others.

Watch our words

We live human unity by making sure our words express appreciation and tolerance for all people. We need to watch our words lest we injure any heart. Do our words cause division or do they bring people together? Loving, caring words that make people feel comfortable bring people together. We need to become living examples of sweet and loving speech.

Live it through our actions

Every day we are faced with choices. Are we going to take action that tears people apart or action that brings people together? In our jobs we often have to work on committees or make decisions on policy. Do our voices promote policies that show love and tolerance towards people, or do they perpetrate more prejudice and discrimination? At every opportunity, we should inspire the people with whom we work to make decisions and take actions that promote peace and unity.

Meditation and human unity

One of the most effective methods to make human unity a living reality in our own hearts is through meditation. Spending time daily in silent meditation helps us commune with our true self and the divine power that created us. Those moments are filled with bliss, peace and love. As we enter the inner sanctum of our hearts, we find that there is Light within us.

That Light is the Light of the Creator. The realisation dawns on us that the same Light that is within us is in all other human beings. We start to recognise that Light within others. Then the outer differences that separate us start to dissolve. We see one Light expressed by many different outer coverings, each beautiful in its own way. We start to see all life as one. When we begin to have love for all, a transformation occurs within us. Our behaviour towards others changes. We become nonviolent in all our dealings. We begin to have understanding and compassion towards the idiosyncrasies and habits of others. We stop criticising people in our minds.

First, we realise that they are bound by the shrouds of ignorance and illusion of this world. We know that deep within them is the soul, a part of God, that it is only their mind and their state of spiritual ignorance that causes them to behave the way they do. Second, we are so steeped in God's love and the bliss which permeates us that we do not want to be distracted from that rapturous state by petty thoughts of others.

Criticising others in our thoughts only pulls us away from the state of happiness that union with God brings. Since our thoughts will be filled with divine love of God, our words will become sweet and loving. We will not say anything unkind to anyone. People who come within our sphere will find only words love and kindness. We will become sensitive to the hearts of others and will wish them no harm. Finally, we will never do anything to physically harm anyone. We will not become violent with anyone. We will even have regard for the life of animals. When this happens, we will be truly living human unity in our own lives.