The gateway to enlightenment 

The practice of meditation has become popular in many Western nations, especially the USA. Meditation originated in the Vedas. The term ‘meditation’ is now loosely used to refer to a large number of diverse techniques. These include contemplation, concentration, and even breathing exercises. These techniques work at different levels such as the senses, mind and intellect. According to Vedanta, the true purpose of meditation is to connect to one’s inner Self. Meditation is defined as the mind repeating one thought to the exclusion of any other thought under the supervision of the intellect. If the intellect is not aware of the process, it is not meditation.

Renunciation or sannyasa is the essential prerequisite to meditation. Many people are familiar with the term but only a few understand its true meaning and its role in life. One associates sannyasa with giving up things that are dear to you. A sannyasi is viewed as a person in ochre robes who has given up wealth and family, abandoned duties and responsibilities, and retired to the Himalayas. Krishna defines a sannyasi in the sixth chapter of the Bhagavad Gita as one who does what one ought to do, performs one’s duties and responsibilities fully, without depending on the fruit of action. A sannyasi is not one who does not have a higher ideal, nor is he an inactive person.

There are four types of people in the world. The vast majority belong to the bhogi category. Their only mission in life is to enjoy the world. They believe you are born only to indulge in the senses and maximise enjoyment. They go into the world seeking objects of desire. A small minority understand that life offers much more than mere sensual pleasures. They look inward and upward to find deeper and more meaningful avenues of happiness.

Of these, the spiritual freshmen are yogis who still have desires for the world but understand that happiness lies within. Their efforts are in that direction. As they shed desires through Karma Yoga Path of Service, Bhakti Yoga Path of Devotion, and Jnana Yoga Path of Knowledge, they become sannyasis who are withdrawn from the world and are knocking at the gates of Enlightenment. They have very few, subtle desires—to get to Freedom, serve humanity and repay the guru who guided them to the spiritual path. Such people only need to meditate to overcome the last hurdle to Enlightenment.

Meditation is more than just shutting one’s eyes and getting temporary reprieve from life’s problems. It is the highest spiritual technique that needs to be practised diligently and devotedly by qualified practitioners. You are fit for meditation when your mind is calm. A mind burdened with desire and attachment is unable to take off into subtler realms of meditation.

In the Bhagavad Gita, Krishna takes us through the preparatory disciplines for meditation. He also gives the disqualifications for meditation. Then comes the test of Enlightenment. An enlightened Soul feels one with all beings. As you see yourself in all mirrors. A body-conscious person sees only physical things. He sees maximum separateness. An emotional person identifies with the mind. His circle of oneness expands to include family members and friends.

An intellectual looks beyond and identifies with his goal which could be the nation, the sports fraternity or fellow musicians. But a spiritual person sees only Atman everywhere. He transcends worldly differences and sees all beings as reflections of himself. He worships God not in a temple, church or mosque, but in every living being. Thereafter he lives in Atman, whatever be his lifestyle. It is pointless to declare love for an unknown God when you cannot connect with His images everywhere.

Arjuna, like us, is afraid of leaving the safe confines of the known world to explore the unknown realm of the Infinite. He asks Krishna what happens to those who commit themselves to spiritual life but die before Realisation. Krishna gives a fitting reply to reveal one of the most insightful laws of life. He says, “One who is righteous will never come to grief. Either now or in the future”. Your efforts will not go in vain. You will carry forward the credits to your future life. A spiritually evolved person who falls short of Realisation will either be born in the home of the prosperous and happy or in the family of wise yogis. There, endowed with the wisdom acquired in previous lives, he will strive even more for Enlightenment.

Among all yogis, one who worships wholeheartedly and with a clear purpose, who maintains the goal at all times and strives diligently, is most united. Thus, any person—literate or illiterate, elite or commoner, irrespective of caste, race, religion or background—is privy to the ultimate state of Infinite Happiness.

