Every woman’s brushstrokes

A beautiful blue and pink-hued sky surrounded by lush greenery. Within this is a tree with specks of orange and yellow, besides which is a bed where a woman is sleeping her flowing tresses falling into the foliage. Sounds dreamy? Well, it’s far from it. Look towards the right corner of the painting and you see a snake with its hood raised looking at the woman. Called Lullaby Land, the metaphorical use of the snake raises a question: is this silent observer there to protect her or does it pose a threat to her freedom and joyful moment?

These are exactly the kind of questions that Hyderabad-based artist Debosmita Samanta, 37, sought to address in her new show at Method Kala Ghoda that exhibits paintings from the series Bariwali, a title that translates to ‘Lady, Who Owns the Land’. The 15 artworks in the show use oil as a medium. “I find the oil medium to be highly expressive, and its slow drying process allows me ample time to develop my ideas and the underlying stories behind each work,” she says.

Samanta grew up with her family sharing a house with three other families. She spent her childhood surrounded by women and children of various age groups. The household was filled with the sounds of these women—some chanting prayers, some singing while cooking, others rushing after their children, and occasionally, the ruckus of cat fights. The concept of ‘privacy’ was virtually non-existent.