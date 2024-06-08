Those 'King Cong'ress years

The journey from UP to the prime ministerial chair began with Jawaharlal Nehru, the first PM of India, who was a Member of Parliament (MP) from Allahabad district (East)-cum-Jaunpur district (West) (now Phulpur). He was followed by Lal Bahadur Shastri, an MP from Allahabad (now Prayagraj), and Indira Gandhi, Lok Sabha MP from Raebareli (prior to that a Rajya Sabha MP from UP).

The list doesn’t end here—Charan Singh from Baghpat, Rajiv Gandhi from Amethi, VP Singh from Fatehpur, Chandra Shekhar from Ballia and Atal Bihari Vajpayee from Lucknow, all went on to become PMs. It is a widespread perception that kendra ki sarkar ka raasta UP se hokar guzarta hai—the way to the Central government goes through UP.

Except Gulzarilal Nanda, Morarji Desai, PV Narasimha Rao, HD Deve Gowda, Inder Kumar Gujral and Dr Manmohan Singh, all other nine PMs of India have been either residents of UP or were elected from UP.

When statues of Ram Lalla and Sita appeared at the disputed site in Ayodhya on the night of 22-23 December 1949, Pant was the premier. Three days later, on 26 December 1949, PM Nehru wrote to him, “I am disturbed at developments at Ayodhya. Earnestly hope you will personally interest yourself in this matter. Dangerous example being set there which will have bad consequences.”

After that, Sardar Patel wrote a letter to Pant on 9 January 1950, suggesting ways to resolve the dispute. Among other things, Patel said: “I think it has been one of the outstanding achievements of your administration that despite many upsetting factors, communal relations have generally improved very considerably since 1946... I feel that the issue is one which should be resolved amicably in a spirit of mutual toleration and goodwill between two communities.”