Ice Cube in Your Food
Fancy eating tubs of ice cream all day in hopes of losing weight? Or, are you invested enough to survive merely on a green smoothie as the likes of Blake Lively, Miranda Kerr and Jessica Alba do to shed those extra kilos? You can even take a cue from Hrithik Roshan and Sonakshi Sinha who swear by an all-meat diet.
The world wide web can be an interesting place. Especially so, if you’re a novice in the ambit of new-age fad diets—inane food choices that promise to turbo-charge your metabolism in unfathomable ways! While the allure of a strange diet, and its reported benefits, may convince you to give the unthinkable a shot, medical experts caution wide-eyed health enthusiasts to refrain from jumping onto the crazy diet bandwagon—a reigning trend that can do more harm than good.
While the high and mighty in the West have been known to give such weird trends a go-ahead, celebs in India are a tad cautious. Either they are staying away from such diets, or at least not coming out in the open about it. But that doesn’t mean the Tik Tok generation is shying away too. Typical of this generation, anything new that promises ‘size zero’ is worth giving it a shot. Health issues can be tackled later after the selfies and reels have won the day.
“Severe calorie restriction, no sense of satisfaction from the food eaten, progressive sense of deprivation as time goes by, insufficiency of the nutrients and macros needed by an active and functioning adult can lead to extreme cases of malnourishment and anorexia nervosa besides potentially harmful long-term effects, if one mindlessly follows fad diets,” says Anupama Menon, a nutritionist.
On that note, we list fad diets that have amassed widespread popularity in recent times, with expert-backed views on why it’s clearly not the real deal.
Oatzempic Diet
Widely known as one of those insufferable Tik Tok trends to have emerged this year, the Oatzempic diet broke the internet for its unbelievable results: drastic weight loss in two months (precisely 40 pounds in eight weeks, as reported by Healthline). Well, the ask is pretty straightforward: one needs to follow the diet to a T and limit the daily food consumption to only oats, lemon juice and water.
Yes, you read that right. Those who sign up for this diet consume the Oatzempic tonic a concoction of oats, lemon, cinnamon and water—in replacement of regular, solid meals on a daily basis. The tonic acts as an appetite suppressant, since it is rich in fibre, low in calories, proteins and fats. “This diet induces quick weight loss for individuals who are looking for immediate results.
People who are looking for faster results only stick to consuming this tonic multiple times in the day,” says Dr Nupur Gupta, MSc, PGDCN, Diabetes Educator (CMC Vellore), and founder of Nutrination—The diet planners. “As a dietician, I would never recommend starving as it is not sustainable, and the resulting weight loss is due to muscle loss, not fat loss, and is extremely harmful,” she warns.
Pros: Reportedly causes significant weight loss in a short span of time, owing to a calorie deficit.
Cons: Not wholesome or sustainable. The lack of lean protein and vegetables can adversely impact health, making it an unrealistic diet to follow in the long term.
Charcoal Cleanse
Charcoal has been hailed as a powerful cleanser in the arena of skincare. But, does it hold true in the case of a system cleanse? Well, not really. A widely popular charcoal cleanse refers to a diet where one consumes activated charcoal juice in addition to their daily diet. However, there is little evidence on the efficacy of the cleanse. Since the body is naturally equipped to detoxify itself, the charcoal cleanse stands in a tricky spot, with no scientific benefits known as yet.
Pros: Reportedly boosts kidney health and disrupts intestinal gas.
Cons: Charcoal doesn’t pass through your whole body, and can potentially be counter-effective since it binds to the nutrients, and is likely to flush those out as well. As per a report on Medical News Today, large doses of activated charcoal can cause a blockage in a person’s digestive tract. Wanitha Ashok, fitness expert and Fit Bit Ambassador, says, “It’s shocking to know that educated people opt for such diets. Charcoal can bind to essential nutrients, leading to deficiencies that cause constipation, diarrhoea and abdominal pain. It can interact with medications, reducing their effectiveness. Charcoal can also absorb water like a sponge leading to dehydration.”
Carnivore Diet
The Carnivore Diet most of us know today as a Tik Tok trend was originally popularised by Shawn Baker, MD, who authored The Carnivore Diet in 2018 after finding how a meat-based diet seem to helped him. Though it’s been around for a while, it is gaining traction with quite a few Bollywood celebs like Hrithik Roshan and Sonakshi Sinha joining the bandwagon.
“This one isn’t tough to guess. All foods that do not come from animals are excluded from the carnivore diet. Restricted foods include vegetables, fruits, nuts, grains and even sugars and all beverages besides water. Due to its highly restrictive nature and complete elimination of the majority of food groups, there are many downsides to the carnivore diet,” explains nutritionist Sugamini Chadalavada, who specialises in weight management, gut health and more.
Pros: The removal of highly processed carbohydrates in a carnivore diet might help you see some early benefits such as improved blood pressure, reduced belly fat, and improved cardiovascular health.
Cons: Since the diet is high in fat, cholesterol and sodium, eating a carnivore diet can lead to excessive salt intake, which has been linked to an increased risk of high blood pressure, kidney disease and other negative health outcomes. Moreover, the lack of micronutrients and beneficial plant compounds is concerning. “While meat is nutritious and provides many micronutrients, it should not be the only part of your diet. Following a restrictive diet like the carnivore diet may lead to deficiencies in some nutrients and the overconsumption of others,” warns Chadalavada.
2-2-2 Diet
The discovery of this diet can be attributed to Tik Toker and weight loss coach Jenna Rizzo. The Georgia-based health expert’s viral 2-2-2 diet entails eating and exercising in volumes of two i.e. eating two portions of fruits and vegetables, two litres of water and incorporating two walks as a form of daily physical workout, in addition to your usual routine. Rizzo once posted: “If you follow this method for just three weeks, I promise you your body’s gonna feel so good, you’re just gonna wanna continue.” Unsurprisingly, it didn’t take long for many millennials and Gen Z to jump on the 2-2-2 bandwagon. While she clarified that the diet was to just supplement your daily meals, experts in the health spectrum have expressed concerns over the efficacy of the diet.
Pros: Better energy levels, and control over hunger pangs, owing to metabolic flexibility.
Cons: Can lead to severe nutrient deficiency if one doesn’t follow a balanced diet or fails to integrate nutrient-dense foods in the long term. Wanitha Ashok says, “The 2-2-2 diet restricts calorie intake to 1,200 calories per day, with a macronutrient balance of two parts protein, two parts vegetables, and two parts whole grains. Excessive protein consumption puts a strain on the kidneys and liver. Limiting the intake of various foods leads to deficiencies in essential vitamins and minerals.”
Smoothie Diet
A-list Hollywood celebs like Blake Lively, Miranda Kerr and Jessica Alba have confessed to being juice-cleanse diehards in recent times. Simply put, the 21-Day Smoothie Diet is a weight loss plan touted as an easy and effective alternative to fad diets. In fact, the creator of the plan, Drew Sgooutas, claims that the diet is associated with a long list of benefits and can help improve sleep, keep your skin glowing, skyrocket energy levels, and increase weight loss, almost instantly.
While the internet may propagate its benefits, there’s no scientific backing that supports the belief that consuming only smoothies all day will truly help, if at all one benefits and sticks to it in the long term.
Pros: The diet is low in calories and high in fibre, which may lead to short-term weight loss.
Cons: There is an increased risk of nutrient deficiencies. While smoothie recipes contain nutrient-dense ingredients such as fruits and veggies, they also omit or limit many of the foods, typically included in a balanced meal, such as whole grains, healthy fats and lean proteins. “Some are also low in protein; for example, the Green Detox smoothie—made with kale, coconut water, bananas, ginger and lemon. They contain less than four grams of protein per serving,” shares Sugamini Chadalavada. However, studies suggest that smoothies may be less filling than solid foods. “Additionally, the plan may be difficult to follow and could increase the risk of weight regain. In addition to being restrictive and unsustainable, the 21-Day Smoothie Diet may have several other downsides and side effects,” she shares.
The diet is also high in sugar. “Many of the smoothies contain multiple servings of fruits, including bananas, pineapples, peaches and strawberries. Some also contain other high sugar ingredients, such as honey or granola. It may not be suitable for everyone,” advises Chadalavada. Consuming these without any healthy fats can cause glucose spikes, even in healthy individuals. In particular, people with diabetes may need to monitor their intake.
Vision Diet
How often has a food reel instigated hunger pangs in you? Chances are, the attractive prep and visuals had a role to play. The vision diet sprouts from a similar philosophy—to create an aversion to the food you eat by putting on blue-tinted glasses so your plate looks visually unappealing. Akin to a mind game, the diet intends to make you feel less attracted to your food, since it comes in a less-appealing hue.
Pros: “A common challenge for most dieticians is finding a common ground with the client in terms of portion control. In this diet regime, one is asked to wear glasses with lenses that expands their vision and helps them see much larger things than they actually are,” says Dr Nupur Gupta. A nine-inch plate will look like a 12-inch one, which helps in controlling one’s portion. Also, changing appearance of your favourite food by adding a different colour will make it uninteresting—your mango cake will turn from Yummy Yellow to Boring Blue.
Cons: It is unrealistic to expect someone to eat food wearing blue shades all the time. “It can lead to inadequate nutrient intake, causing malnutrition, health issues and lead to eating disorders and a negative relationship with food. This diet will psyche any sane person out. These are always short-term solutions and cannot be followed as part of one’s daily diet. It is anything but a sustainable route to weight loss,” she adds.
Ice Cube Diet
The whole logic of this diet is based on dropping the body temperature several times during the day by eating ice cubes, cold water and other cold foods. “The body in an effort to climb up to normal body temperature may burn more calories, thus boosting one’s metabolism. While the logic may seem right according to research, the efficacy of this diet requires some more work and evidence,” says Anupama Menon.
Pros: This diet includes cold smoothies, juices and other cold foods along with ice cubes and cold water. There is no cooked food consumed on this diet, hence the calorie restriction also brings about a drop in one’s body weight.
Cons: It is unsustainable and causes major nutrient deficiency. It may also lead to some nutritional deficiencies, over a period of time, for those who cannot tolerate cold temperatures. For those who exercise regularly, the calorie restriction may reduce exercise efficiency and risk muscle loss. “While this diet is more feasible, it’s still not a sustainable module,” she says.
Cotton Ball Diet
True to its name, this fad diet entails dipping approximately five cotton balls in juices and swallowing them in one sitting. The act leads to the stomach feeling fuller and a significant loss of appetite, causing a calorie deficit due to the lack of the presence of real foods. While it created an intrigue initially, multiple reports and findings now classify the diet as a form of disordered eating.
Pros: None. The diet gained popularity on the grounds of keeping one’s stomach fuller.
Cons: It can introduce bacteria into the digestive system, causing infection and inflammation. “It is one of the most dangerous diets. Not only is the person following this diet exposed to the risk of malnourishment, anorexia nervosa and poor body image, but the process could turn dangerous due to intestinal obstruction, depression, choking hazard and even death,” warns Anupama Menon.
Water Fasting
Water fasting has been pegged as a cleanse for decades. Simply put, the diet permits one to survive only on water as a detox or solution for weight loss. People only consume two-three litres of water during this diet.
Pros: Occasional water fasting for not more than 24 hours (for beginners) has said to work wonders as a detox, including a lower risk of cancers, diabetes and heart diseases.
Cons: There is risk of orthostatic hypotension, which gives rise to symptoms like dizziness and weakness. Expert consultation is mandatory if you have a history of health issues or haven’t ever fasted before.
Strangely, your body can become more dehydrated after a water fast, since the lack of any solid food (from which water is usually derived by the body) contributes to the condition. In a world where everyone yearns for an idyllic life, trying to lose weight by just limiting yourself to water does not really make sense in the long run. Sure, it can be effective if you are doing it for a day, but it is not something to undertake for the long run, as it leads to severe calorie deficiency.
Baby Food Diet
The diet primarily involves consuming 16 jars of baby food daily, in addition to a regular meal. As insane as it sounds, the Baby Food Diet was once hailed a pretty effective diet for quick weight loss. Beyond purees, one can include tea, coffee and water into their daily diet, while following the Baby Food Diet.
Pros: None, besides quick short-term weight loss.
Cons: The adult human body demands a well-balanced nutritious meal. “A diet like this that comes from small baby bottles serving pureed and sometimes micro portions, may have insufficient amounts of protein. This kind of a diet, probably developed on a whim and for convenience (as there’s clearly no prep/cooking involved), is not sustainable, and should not be for health reasons,” says Anupama Menon, adding, “One may lose weight as quickly as he/she would gain it back, what remains are memories of the nightmare of not eating palette sumptuous food, loss of energy and possibly inefficiency of exercise.”