Ice Cube in Your Food

Fancy eating tubs of ice cream all day in hopes of losing weight? Or, are you invested enough to survive merely on a green smoothie as the likes of Blake Lively, Miranda Kerr and Jessica Alba do to shed those extra kilos? You can even take a cue from Hrithik Roshan and Sonakshi Sinha who swear by an all-meat diet.

The world wide web can be an interesting place. Especially so, if you’re a novice in the ambit of new-age fad diets—inane food choices that promise to turbo-charge your metabolism in unfathomable ways! While the allure of a strange diet, and its reported benefits, may convince you to give the unthinkable a shot, medical experts caution wide-eyed health enthusiasts to refrain from jumping onto the crazy diet bandwagon—a reigning trend that can do more harm than good.

While the high and mighty in the West have been known to give such weird trends a go-ahead, celebs in India are a tad cautious. Either they are staying away from such diets, or at least not coming out in the open about it. But that doesn’t mean the Tik Tok generation is shying away too. Typical of this generation, anything new that promises ‘size zero’ is worth giving it a shot. Health issues can be tackled later after the selfies and reels have won the day.

“Severe calorie restriction, no sense of satisfaction from the food eaten, progressive sense of deprivation as time goes by, insufficiency of the nutrients and macros needed by an active and functioning adult can lead to extreme cases of malnourishment and anorexia nervosa besides potentially harmful long-term effects, if one mindlessly follows fad diets,” says Anupama Menon, a nutritionist.

On that note, we list fad diets that have amassed widespread popularity in recent times, with expert-backed views on why it’s clearly not the real deal.