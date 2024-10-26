In search of his darvesh

Muzaffar Ali’s ongoing exhibition at the Bikaner House in Delhi surprises you. The paintings, drawings and sculptures are not that of a filmmaker who has suddenly on a whim decided to venture into some other medium. Rather here is an artist who happens to be a filmmaker, a calligrapher, a fashion designer, a cultural revivalist, an author and a poet. The 80-year-old agrees. “I am an artist first.

Ever since I was a child I would always keep drawing. In fact, my confidence in filmmaking came from my drawing skills,” says Ali, who debuted as an artist last year. The present exhibition, Farasnama—The Legend of the Horse, draws heavily from his passion for horses. The canvases—large-format and some as small as a miniature—catch the magnificent beast, or as Ali puts it “the gentle beast” in a variety of colour and texture.

But it is the bronzes that really steal the show. They definitely do not look like the work of someone who is modeling for the first time. “In the last one year I started working with clay. That prompted me to try bronze,” says the Gurugram-based filmmaker. The horses here are caught in motion—a horse with a raised leg as if in a trot; some busts portray the mane of the steeds blowing in the breeze; while some have the horses half-sitting gently looking back.

What makes these all the more alluring is the lighting and the shadow that falls on the white-washed walls. No doubt that Ali’s filmmaking skills are at play here. “I have grown up around horses. In my hometown Kotwara, a royal outpost in the erstwhile Awadh, horses were integral part of the household,” says Ali, who often spends his time now with his horse, Barak and, of course, a horde of Salukis.