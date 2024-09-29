The varied layers of life

Art lives on light. Painters talk about the darkness within but galleries think of it differently. Step on to the third floor of MAP Museum in Bengaluru, the door opens to a dark hall. As if on cue, the lights come on to reveal 39 images that tell the story of an artist whose work reflects the master printmaker, sculptor, and teacher that he was.

Krishna Reddy grew up in Andhra Pradesh in the 1920s and started his artistic career from Visva-Bharati University, Shantiniketan. His unique colour viscosity printing is on display at Museum of Art & Photography exhibition, titled Rhyme Unbroken.

The show coincides with the start of his centenary year (1925-2018) and takes one on a journey on his artistic evolution. The artworks use the technique of Intaglio printing, a process that involves indenting a metal plate using a steel tool to incise it.

Ink is then applied to the grooves of the sculpted plate for it to transfer the colours onto the paper using a roller. As he worked with other renowned printmakers across the world—he was appointed co-director of Paris-based Atelier 17 in 1964—Reddy pioneered the printing technique of combining colours with varying viscosities that creates rich layers of impression.

The show is arranged to reflect the flow of the many influences of his life. For example, the first set of paintings on display shows his early connection with nature. Specifically, there is a painting called Fish that reflects the movement of a fish in water. The layer in the artwork is a fine example of colour viscosity printing and needs some time to decipher.