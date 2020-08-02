STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Finding the road to peace

Happiness is not something one gains from objects. In fact, desires stand in the way of true happiness.

For representational purposes

Children, all of us want peace and happiness. Yet, we often face sorrow, frustration and disappointment. Why do we not have peace and happiness? If we want to enjoy peace and happiness, we must first have a correct understanding of life. No matter how much money a rich man has, it will be of no use if he does not even know about his own wealth. Similarly, as long as we are unaware of our true nature, we will not be able to live in harmony with the world and discharge our dharma (duties in life) properly. 

A group of travellers were walking to a distant village. After some time, they entered a forest. There was a pond nearby. Putting their belongings down on the bank, they went for a swim. When they returned, they saw that all their belongings were missing. Thieves had stolen everything. The travellers set out at once in hot pursuit of the thieves. On the way, they saw a man resting in the shade of tree; he was a mahatma (spiritually illumined soul). The travellers asked him if he had seen the thieves passing that way.

The mahatma said, “You’re upset that your belongings have been stolen. Reflect for a moment. Are the thieves, who are instrumental in robbing your happiness, inside or outside you? Do you want to recover what you lost, or do you want to gain wealth that you can never lose? Think about it!” Seeing the wisdom in the mahatma’s words, the travellers became his disciples. 

There is boundless wealth in each one of us. But because we are not aware of this, we roam around in search of happiness from objects of the world. Some struggle to gain wealth and power whereas others strive for name and fame. Both mistakenly believe that once they attain their ends, they will have peace and happiness. But happiness is not something one gains from objects.

In fact, desires stand in the way of true happiness. This happiness will reveal itself only when the mind stops hankering after one thing or the other. This understanding must become clear in our hearts. This is the first step to peace and happiness. 

The Self is the source of eternal bliss and peace. Not realising this, some seek comfort in drink and drugs. By so doing, they not only ruin their own lives, they also hurt their families and society. Spirituality gives us an understanding of who and what we really are. This understanding makes us aware of our responsibilities, and we will then live in such a way as to benefit both ourselves and the world.

(The writer is a world-renowned spiritual leader and humanitarian)

