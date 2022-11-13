Varanasi, the perfect muse for artists

Sunaina Anand By

Varanasi, the world's oldest city and spiritual capital of India, has always attracted writers, artists and the culturally inclined, who have interpreted its charming essence in their unique manner.

Beginning from the time of company travellers to modern contemporary artists, it is enthralling to see the vast interpretations of Varanasi that inspired artists. From the rhythmic compositions of Nandalal Bose's sketches to Benode Behari Mukherjee who was highly drawn to the city, some of the key artists of that era have been known to be inspired by the unique social and cultural fabric of Varanasi.

Speaking of progressives, artists such as Ramkumar's visual language evolved from his experiences in the city. His famous Varanasi series evokes a sense of collective spiritualism that engulfed it. While Ramkumar experimented with cubism and abstractionism in his exploration, MF Husain was deeply moved by the ghats, the temples and pilgrimage that formed the very essence of the ancient city.

Many other artists come to one's mind -- the iconic works of Bhupen Khakhar, the meditative calm of Ganesh Haloi's paintings, the vivacity of Manu Parekh's canvases, the spirit and transcendence of Dayanita Singh and Raghu Rai's photographs, among many others.

The eternal city has also been etched in the practices of mid-career and younger contemporaries today. Artists such as Paresh Maity have largely explored Varanasi through various mediums. The artist’s practice traverses the ghats explored by his experiments with luminosity, encapsulating its distinctive and timeless character. The spiritual nature of the city has shaped his oeuvre, compelling him to expand his artistic boundaries.

In his most recent show, Infinite Light, Maity's piece de résistance is an ode to Varanasi, which presents the myriad flavours of the enchanting city. Right from oils to mixed media to, most recently, a dynamic textile installation with light and sound, Maity's renditions encapsulates the energy of the city that has survived the test of time.

When it comes to an artist's inspirations, the sacred city comes across as a favoured muse. It is fascinating to see how the spirit and ethos of a city can be interpreted in unique styles. From realism to cubism to modernism and more abstract experiments, Varanasi has awakened a response from artists across ages, eras, communities and cultures. The immortal soul of the city, with its mystical energy, narrow bylanes surrounded by temples and the flowing holy river of Ganges, will continue to inspire generations of artists.

Sunaina Anand is the founder and director, Art Alive Gallery, New Delhi. She can be reached at sunaina@artalivegallery.com.

