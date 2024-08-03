Improve ground-level application of NEP

During the last two years there has been a flurry of activity at the level of several national agencies that oversee higher education and also at the level of individual institutions vis-a-vis the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020. Altogether, the policy has been around now for four years and perhaps the time has come to assess—in a preliminary manner—its state at the ground level. If one were to undertake such an exercise what exactly would we need to look for to draw a reasonable picture of the status of implementation of the NEP?

Perhaps, the best way to answer this is to see if the outcomes that the NEP expects from its implementation have begun to manifest themselves at the ground level. Since I am a mathematician, it comes easily for me to look at the ground-level manifestation of the NEP that is centred around mathematics. To begin with, we must not lose sight of the fact that the NEP essentially rests on four principles; its pedagogy urges significant stress on problem-solving in real-world situations through group-based projects while relying on a transdisciplinary approach.

It also urges that the curriculum should be centered around the needs and challenges of society and of the nation. Finally, it stresses that we need to pare the content. The NEP also stresses that universities must ensure that students acquire certain essential skills through the process of acquiring knowledge. What skills would a mathematics undergraduate be expected to acquire? To my mind, the mathematics student at the end of four years should be proficient in the basic streams that constitute a mathematics foundation but with the proviso that the student sees the area in the context of an application if she so chooses.