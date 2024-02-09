Cancerous gimmick that won’t last

Yes, cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women. As we speak, many of them are battling cervical cancer resolutely with the help of the medical community while scientists and immunologists are working hard on developing vaccines. And then there is Poonam Pandey who has her death by cervical cancer announced on social media. And comes out a day later to claim that she had faked her death. ‘One celebrity death has got the whole nation talking about cervical cancer and honestly, that is all I wanted’, she claimed.

But this claim is as easily digestible as a steel ball because publicity stunts and Poonam Pandey are old friends. Remember, in 2011 she had expressed a desire to strip for the Indian cricket team. Even granting that her latest act had a noble intent, her method looked too Bollywoodian in its sensationalism for her intent to be trusted. It trivialised the grim war that hundreds of thousands are fighting everyday.

A serious problem demands seriousness in content and communication. How sure was Ms Pandey sure that she had exhausted saner means of creating awareness like community walks, charity shows or fundraising dinners? “Where were they throughout January?” asked Hauterrfly, Poonam’s Instagram collaborator in a post referring to January 2024 being the Cervical Cancer Awareness month.

If one may ask, where were you on 17th November, Ms Pandey, the World Cervical Cancer Elimination Day of Action 2023? The day on which world leaders, cancer survivors, partners and civil societies from Ireland to Singapore, from Kanchipuram (India) to Congo, from Malaysia to Nigeria reaffirmed their commitment to a global movement they had undertaken in 2020 under the leadership of World Health Organization (WHO). On that day WHO released a detailed advocacy toolkit that urged women to ‘Get Informed, Get Screened and Get Vaccinated’. Sorry Ms Pandey, your Pyaasa (1957) act (in which a poet presumed dead comes back alive) is going unsold.