Poonam Pandey's fake death stunt for cancer awareness sparks debate on ethical publicity

BENGALURU: On Friday, a post on actor-model Poonam Pandey’s official social media account announced her untimely demise due to cervical cancer. But within 24 hours, Pandey returned to social media informing that she was alive and kicking, and the whole episode was an attempt to raise awareness about cervical cancer. But given the sensitive nature of this matter at hand, the stunt that Pandey hoped to pull off didn’t do well with many even as some justified the act to be in line with client and audience demands.

Sandalwood actor Chaithra J Achar points out that being a public figure comes with responsibility. “The news was disturbing, and I don’t understand why she agreed to do something like this. Even if I have to put some crucial information out there, I don’t think I will choose the path of death which is sensitive,” says Achar, adding that a stunt like this can also do damage to one’s credibility.