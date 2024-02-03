Nation

Maharashtra lawmaker seeks action against Poonam Pandey for spreading fake news

The actor pulled a prank on cancer survivors rather than raising awareness, the legislator said.
Model actor Poonam Pandey
Model actor Poonam PandeyPhoto | Instagram
PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra legislator Satyajeet Tambe on Saturday demanded that Mumbai police take action against model actor Poonam Pandey for putting out fake news of her death.

A case should be registered against Pandey to make an example of her for those who resort to such stunts to promote themselves, said Tambe, an independent member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

A day after the news of her death from cervical cancer dominated the news cycle and led to intense debate on social media, 32-year-old Pandey announced on Saturday that she was alive, and the fake news was published to spread "critical awareness" about the disease.

Action should be taken against her as she "made or published false or misleading information," MLC Tambe said in a statement.

"The news of an influencer/model dying of cervical cancer cannot be a means to spread awareness about the disease. The entire episode takes away the serious nature of cervical cancer and diverts the attention entirely to the influencer," Tambe said.

The actor pulled a prank on cancer survivors rather than raising awareness, he added.

Model actor Poonam Pandey
Celebs, social media users roast Poonam Pandey for death hoax: 'Worst publicity stunt'
fake news
Poonam Pandey
cervical cancer

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com