Know who you are, no matter what

Since my adolescence, I felt it but it only got confirmed later when I expelled myself from being a successful money making machine to convert to a monk with a ‘Who am I’ quest. Relationships could be so much better and help the growth of each other as well if people could speak the truth to one another. I went out for a date after a long time.

And this guy was trying to convince me. Going over the top to make me believe something he knew wasn’t true and he knew that I knew it wasn’t true, but he still put in so much effort to convince me. I got bored and left. I ended up going out alone, and people wondered why I am out alone. I still had fun. Decades have passed since I have done that. Dance alone wildly, letting go of tension in my body. Something like what the Sufis and the Whirling Dervishes practice.

Hear the truth. Speak the truth. See the truth. While this Gandhian doctrine is a well-known one, the Buddhists, Jains, Confucianists, Maoists, Islamists, Hindus and so on have had their interpretation of it. The search for the truth is as old as the Big Bang theory when we humans came to be. Centuries ago there existed contradictory interpretations of what the truth inherently was—the Advaita philosophy and the Dvaita.

Advaita is a school of Hindu philosophy also known as Advaita Vedanta. It is a Hindu tradition of textual exegesis, philosophy and a sadhana or disciplined spiritual practice, a path of spiritual discipline and experience to find the truth. Eventually. Liberation is linked to the same philosophy.