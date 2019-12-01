Home Nation

Double standard to seek review of Ayodhya verdict, time to strengthen economy: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

The spiritual leader said the matter would have been solved long back, had one side not been insistent on building a mosque at the disputed site.

Published: 01st December 2019 06:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2019 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Sri Ravishankar (File photo: EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Terming the decision of All India Muslim Personal Law Board and the Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind to seek a review of the recent Ayodhya verdict as double standard, spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said Hindus and Muslims should move on and work towards strengthening the economy.

The spiritual leader, who was part of the Supreme Court-appointed mediation panel in the Ayodhya case, said the matter would have been solved long back, had one side not been insistent on building a mosque at the disputed site.

Speaking on the current financial crisis in India, he said a lot needed to be done to push the economy forward.

"Yes, I am happy with the Ayodhya verdict. I have been telling this since 2003 that both communities can work on it. Build mandir on one side and masjid on the other. But yeh zidd ki masjid wahi banana hai ka koi matlab nahi tha (stubbornness to build mosque at the disputed site was meaningless)," Sri Sri Ravi Shankar told PTI in an exclusive interview here.

Sri Sri was in the city to address a gathering at Netaji Indoor Stadium, where he also announced his new nationwide programme 'Vyakti Vikas se Rashtra Vikas' (from development of individual to development of the country).

ALSO READ | Ram temple in Ayodhya will bring peace, foster brotherhood: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

He hailed the apex court verdict as a "very good decision to resolve the long-standing dispute".

A special bench of Supreme Court, in its unanimous verdict on November 9, cleared the way for the construction of Ram temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh and directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

In what is assumed as one of the most-important and most-anticipated judgments in India's history, the court put an end to the over-a-century-old dispute that was harming the social fabric of the nation.

When asked about the AIMPLB planning to file a review petition, the spiritual leader said not everybody could be pleased with a decision.

"Naturally, everybody cannot be made happy with a decision; different people have different views.The same people who are planning to go for a review had earlier said they will accept the Supreme Court verdict, now they have changed their position," the founder of The Art of Living Foundation said.

The Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind said last week that the draft of the review petition against the recent verdict was ready and the plea would be filed on December 3 or 4.

The AIMPLB also said that the review plea would be filed before December 9.

ALSO READ | AIMPLB has time to file Ayodhya review till December 9: Zafaryab Jilani

Asked if the Islamic organisations were adopting double standard on the matter, Sri Sri said, "It is obvious. Earlier they had said they would accept the verdict, even if it goes against them. Now they are saying something different."

The 63-year-old spiritual guru, however, asserted that Ayodhya issue should "not be mixed up" with that of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi and Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura, two other disputed sites.

"All sorts of voices keep coming. There are a lot of things that need to be done in society. We need to set our priorities right, focus on education, jobs and unemployment. We need to see how to create more entepreuners and push our economy forward," he insisted.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had recently stated that it would draw the nation's attention to the Kashi (Varanasi) and Mathura disputes, post the Ayodhya verdict.

ALSO READ | Jamiat review petition against SC's Ayodhya verdict ready, to be filed on December 3 or 4

Talking about the sluggish economic growth in the second quarter, Sri Sri said efforts should be made from every side to improve the state of economy.

India's second quarter GDP growth slowed sharply to 4.5 per cent, the weakest pace in more than six years, as manufacturing output hit a slump and consumer demand as well as private investment weakened.

The spiritual guru, however, replied in the negative when asked if the mandir-masjid issue cast its shadow on the country's economy, as alleged by various opposition parties.

"I don't think so (the two are not related) because this verdict was given by the court," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sri sri ravishankar ayodhya verdict AIMPLB
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deja vu for Chennai? December rains leave city inundated
Hyd Rape Case: Furious citizens take to the street, demand justice
Gallery
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
As residents struggled to cope with rains that lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rains in State on Monday and Tuesday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp