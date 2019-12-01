Home Nation

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray seeks support from Centre to help out farmers in state

The newly appointed CM was of the opinion that opposition leaders should meet with PM Modi and demand financial assistance for farmers in Maharashtra.

Published: 01st December 2019 08:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2019 08:00 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday sought the help from the Centre to help out farmers in distress in the state.

"The Centre should help Maharashtra in helping farmers in the state. Opposition leaders should go and meet the Prime Minister and demand financial assistance for the farmers in the state," the Chief Minister said while addressing a press conference here.

ALSO READ: 'Will not do anything at midnight' - Uddhav takes dig at 'friend' Fadnavis' early morning swearing-in

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called him up after he took over as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. 

TAGS
Maharashtra farmers Uddhav Thackeray
