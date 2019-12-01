Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray seeks support from Centre to help out farmers in state
The newly appointed CM was of the opinion that opposition leaders should meet with PM Modi and demand financial assistance for farmers in Maharashtra.
MUMBAI: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday sought the help from the Centre to help out farmers in distress in the state.
"The Centre should help Maharashtra in helping farmers in the state. Opposition leaders should go and meet the Prime Minister and demand financial assistance for the farmers in the state," the Chief Minister said while addressing a press conference here.
He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called him up after he took over as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.