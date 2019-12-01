Home Nation

Rapists should be dealt with iron hand: BSP

BSP national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria raised serious concern over the incidents of rape across the country including in Uttar Pradesh.

Published: 01st December 2019 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2019 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

BSP flag

Image of BSP flag used for representational purpose (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: In the backdrop of incidents of crime against women, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has asked the government to take strict action against the perpetrators and deal with them with "iron hand".

Speaking to ANI, BSP national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria raised serious concern over the incidents of rape across the country including in Uttar Pradesh.

The BSP leader continued, "It is worrying and shameful that the incidents of rape have increased all across the country. I think everyone should come together and not only condemn such incidents but to ensure that women can live with safety and dignity in this country."

"It is even more shameful that even minor girls are victimised. The government is not coming up with strong measures. I think all perpetrators of such crime should be dealt with iron-hand and strictest action should be taken against them," he said.

The anguish over the heinous crime comes after the burnt body of the veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar outskirts in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district on November 28. It was later confirmed by the police that the victim was raped before being charred to death. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSP rape Rapists Crimes against women Sudhindra Bhadoria
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Road at Selaiyur in Tambaram flooded after heavy rain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
Gallery
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
Warner is the first player since India's Karun Nair made 303 not out in 2016 against England to reach the magical mark and he joins an elite club, including Azhar Ali who is captaining Pakistan in the current series. (Photos | AFP)
David Warner smashes 335 against Pakistan: Meet all Australians to score Test triple hundreds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp