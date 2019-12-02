BJP hints at longer detention of top Jammu and Kashmir leaders

Fayaz Wani By

SRINAGAR: The BJP has hinted that detained top mainstream leaders will remain in detention for a longer period and asserted that political leaders involved in corruption will not be spared.

J&K BJP president Ravindra Raina said the decision to release top leaders has to be taken by the government after considering inputs from security and intelligence agencies. All top mainstream leaders, including three former chief ministers – Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah – and former ministers and legislators were detained by the government immediately after scrapping of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K state into two Union Territories (UTs) by the Centre on August 5.

“It is the responsibility of the government to safeguard lives and property of the people. And when the government feels that time is appropriate for their release, the top leaders will be set free,” he said.

Referring to the situation in Kashmir, he said the situation in the Valley is fast returning to normal. “Schools have reopened and students have given their exams. Offices are open, markets are also open and public transport is back.”