Home Nation

Chidambaram's detention witch-hunt of worst kind, say Congress leaders

The former Union finance minister and Congress leader has been in judicial custody for more than 100 days in the INX Media case.

Published: 02nd December 2019 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

P Chidambaram has been in jail for more than 100 days in the INX Media case | pti

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leaders on Monday described P Chidambaram's detention as a "witch-hunt of the worst kind" and tweeted in support of the former Union finance minister using the hashtag 'Release Chidambaram'.

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on the plea filed by Chidambaram seeking bail in the INX Media money-laundering case.

"Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram has been in judicial custody for more than 100 days. Mr Chidambaram's continued detention is nothing but a witch-hunt of the worst kind. It is the duty of the court to uphold the personal liberty of an individual," Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said.

ALSO READ | Chidambaram influencing witnesses even from custody, ED tells SC in INX Media case

Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev said a ruling party misusing the investigating machinery to selectively target their political opponents, by foisting cases against them is "New India".

"Mr Chidambaram's continued detention is nothing but a witch-hunt of the worst kind," she said.

Youth Congress chief Srinivas B V said the entire nation knows that the case against Chidambaram has been nothing but "pure vendetta politics".

"While the economy reaches new lows every single day, this is where the BJP govt's focus has been. Welfare of the nation has been abandoned," he alleged in a tweet with the hashtag 'Release Chidambaram'.

ALSO READ | Chidambaram appeals to Supreme Court for bail with 'Ranga-Billa' argument

Several Congress organisations such as its youth and women's wings also tweeted in support of Chidambaram.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said many glaring inaccuracies in both the CBI and the ED's contentions point to a shoddy, hasty job done at the instructions of their political masters.

The CBI registered its case on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007, during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.

Thereafter, the ED lodged the money-laundering case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chidambaram INX Media case money laundering
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp