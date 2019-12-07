Home Nation

Debate on women safety turns ugly in Lok Sabha

BJP accuses two Congress MPs of charging towards Smriti Irani in Lok Sabha, seeks apology

rape

A woman at a protest demanding strong punishment for rapists at Rajiv Chowk in New Delhi on Friday (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha on Friday witnessed a fiery debate on women security in the wake of the Hyderabad rape-and-murder and the burning of an Unnao rape victim by the accused, with members across party lines seeking strictest possible action against rapists.

Many lawmakers said the public celebration of the killing of the alleged accused in the Hyderabad case by police on Friday reflected the general frustration with the slow justice system. But the debate soon turned acrimonious with the BJP members seeking action against two Congress MPs who they accused of aggressively charging at Union minister Smriti Irani.

Remark by Congress leader in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury that “Sita is being burnt” while plans are afoot to build a Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh led to noisy scenes in the Lok Sabha. UP had become “adharm pradesh” (lawless state), Chowdhury alleged, and also referred to the Hyderabad rape and murder.

Irani hit back, saying it was unfortunate that incidents of rape and killing of women were being communalised and politicised. The opposition was not mentioning a similar case in Malda in West Bengal, she alleged.

While she was speaking, Congress MPs Dean Kuriakose and TN Prathapan came to the aisle near the well of the House and shouted something. BJP members sought an apology from them. “They came in a threatening manner...when she was speaking. She is a woman member…It is most uncalled and they should apologise,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said when the House assembled after lunch break. Sources said Joshi complained about the matter to the Speaker and action might be taken on Monday.

Speaker Om Birla said it was not proper to make political comments and to come to the well to threaten anyone.

Earlier, Saugato Roy of Trinamool said while he did not support police encounters, there was a need to speed up the justice system.  Shiv Sena’s Arvind Sawant said many were praising the Telangana Police, but it would not have happened had the legal system not been slow.

