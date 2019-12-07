Unnao rape survivor, set ablaze while going to court, dies at Delhi hospital

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Unnao rape survivor, who was set afire on Thursday morning while travelling to the court, breathed her last at the Safdarjung Hospital at about 11.45 pm, barely 24 hours after she was airlifted from a Lucknow hospital following a massive outcry over her sufferings.

The woman had been kept on a ventilator at ICU right after she was admitted to the central government hospital.

Doctors had said at the time of admission that the Unnao woman had suffered 90 per cent burns, making it a medically challenging case.

“The patient suffered cardiac arrest at 11.10 PM. Doctors tried to revive her but she couldn’t survive,” burns and plastic surgery dept head Dr Shalabh Kumar said.

"Despite our best efforts, she did not survive. Her condition deteriorated towards the evening. She had a cardiac arrest around 11:10 pm. We tried to resuscitate her, but she passed away around 11:40 pm," Kumar further added.

The Safdarjung PRO also confirmed to The Morning Standard that the Unnao patient died on Friday late night.

The woman was extremely critical and on a ventilator, doctors attending to her said on Friday.

"The condition of the patient is extremely critical and she is on a ventilator. Even her vitals are very low," the hospital said.

The Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday provided a "green corridor" for hindrance-free movement of the ambulance carrying her from the airport to the hospital.

"We have set up a dedicated ICU room for the patient. A team of doctors are consistently monitoring her health condition," Dr Sunil Gupta, Medical Superintendent at Safdarjung Hospital, said.

The rape survivor suffered 90 per cent burns after five men, including two of the rape accused, allegedly set her on fire while she was on her way to court, police said.

In a tweet, the Uttar Pradesh police had said the victim had lodged an FIR alleging that she had been raped between January 19 and December 12, 2018, by one of the accused on the pretext that he would marry her.

The accused was arrested then and got out on bail on November 25, police said.

They had added that the probe into the incident is being conducted in a scientific manner and the circumstantial evidence collected.

In a chilling recap, the woman had said in her statement to Sub Divisional Magistrate Dayashankar Pathak that she was attacked when she reached Gaura turn near her home.

Harishankar Trivedi, Ram Kishore Trivedi, Umesh Bajpai, Shivam Trivedi and Shubham Trivedi set her afire, she had said.

She alleged that Shivam and Shubham Trivedi had abducted and raped her in December 2018.

The FIR, however, was registered in March.

The sight of the woman running for help down an Unnao road sent shivers down the spine of local people.

Ravindra, a local resident sitting by the roadside, said he called the police and the woman herself talked to them on phone.

Unnao has been in the spotlight after another young woman had accused former BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar of raping her in 2017 when she was 17 years old.

One of the two men accused of raping her last year was granted bail 10 days back.

The other man had been on the run.

All the five men involved in Thursday morning's attack were arrested within hours.

(With PTI Inputs)