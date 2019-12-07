Home Nation

Priyanka Gandhi blames UP govt for not giving security to Unnao rape victim 

The Congress general secretary also went on to say that it is everyone's collective failure as a society that the victim was not able to get justice.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday questioned the Uttar Pradesh government as to why the Unnao gang rape victim was not given security keeping in mind a similar incident that took place earlier in the same district.

In a tweet, she said: "Why the victim of Unnao gangrape case was not given security keeping in mind an earlier incident of Unnao? What action has been taken on the police official who refused to register an FIR? What steps are being taken by the government to stop crime against the women, which take place on a daily basis?" She was referring to another such alleged attack in the district in July when the car in which a woman, who had accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar of raping her, was hit by a truck.

In another tweet Priyanka Gandhi said: "I pray to God to give courage to the family members of Unnao victim."

The Congress general secretary also went on to say that it is everyone's collective failure as a society that the victim was not able to get justice.

"At the social level, we all are guilty, but at the same time, this also points out to the hollow law and order mechanism in UP," she tweeted.

The 23-year-old rape victim from Unnao, airlifted to Delhi and admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital here after she was set ablaze allegedly by five persons including two men accused of raping her, died on Friday night.

