Priyanka Gandhi rushes to Unnao, to meet rape victim's family

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on a visit to the Uttar Pradesh capital, Saturday rushed to Unnao to meet the family of the rape victim who succumbed to severe burns in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital.

The Congress general secretary has left for Unnao to meet the family and extend condolences to them, Congress sources said.

The 23-year-old rape victim was set ablaze by five people, including two who are accused of raping her, on Thursday morning.

She had suffered 90 per cent burns and was airlifted to Safdarjung Hospital where she lost the battle for her life late Friday night.