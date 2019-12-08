Seven UP policemen suspended following Unnao rape victim's death 

Home Nation

The development comes hours after the last rites of the 23-year-old Unnao rape victim were performed at her native village here on Sunday amid tight security arrangements.

Policemen stand near an ambulance carrying the mortal remains of the rape victim who succumbed to severe burns in Delhi hospital arrived at her native village in Unnao district Saturday Dec.7 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Taking cognizance of the death of the Unnao rape victim, who succumbed to burn injuries at a Delhi hospital, the Uttar Pradesh government has suspended seven policemen for negligence of duty.

"Ajay Kumar Tripathi, SHO of Unnao's Bihar police station, along with six other police personnel, has been suspended, for negligence during duty in connection with the death of rape victim," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi told PTI.

The development comes hours after the last rites of the 23-year-old Unnao rape victim were performed at her native village here on Sunday amid tight security arrangements.

She was laid to rest in the fields belonging to her family, where the mausoleum (mazaar) of her grandparents is situated.

A large number of local residents and officials were present.

Villagers from all walks of life paid their last respects.

