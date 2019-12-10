Home Nation

Citizenship Bill to be tabled in Rajya Sabha on December 11 at 2 pm

In the Rajya Sabha, the Centre requires the support of at least 123 MPs in the 245-member Upper House. 

Published: 10th December 2019 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha (File Photo| PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which got a nod from the Lok Sabha, will be introduced in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

It will be tabled in the Upper House at 2 pm by Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Bill, which seeks to give citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zorastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

READ| Protests disrupt life in Northeast, mobile connectivity suspended in Tripura

After heated discussions spanning seven hours, the Bill was passed with a majority of 311 votes against 80 in the Lower House where 391 members were present and voted.

