Home Nation

Haryana dancer attempts suicide alleging police inaction over rape bid

In a video that has gone viral, the woman alleged that police initially refused to register her complaint and now she was being pressured by some officials to settle the matter with the accused.

Published: 10th December 2019 10:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 10:03 PM   |  A+A-

Haryana Police

Image of Haryana police used for representational purpose (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KURUKSHETRA (Haryana): A 30-year-old dancer attempted suicide here on Tuesday accusing police of inaction in a case against a man who allegedly tried to rape her.

The dancer, a resident of Shahbad Markanda here, performs at weddings and other events. The woman was rushed to a hospital by her family members where her condition was stated to be stable.

A video in which the woman alleges police inaction in the case has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the dancer alleged that police initially refused to register her complaint and now she was being pressured by some officials to settle the matter with the accused.

She has named four police officials.

ALSO READ | Haryana man rapes minor daughter, poisons her to conceal crime

According to the woman's husband, she approached police on November 10, but they initially registered a case against the accused on less serious charges under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 354-A (making sexually coloured remarks) of the Indian Penal Code.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Shahbad Markanda, Surinder Manhju, however, denied allegations of inaction, saying a case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC.

The DSP alleged that the complainant did not appear before the magistrate for recording her statement despite many police reminders.

The accused in the case is the owner of an orchestra group.

The woman's husband told reporters here that she went to perform with the group on November 9 and after the programme the owner of the group offered her a lift in his car.

On the way, the accused tried to rape the dancer and thrashed her when she tried to resist him, he said.

She remained in the civil hospital at Shahbad Markanda for 10 days. Even after one month of the incident police have failed to take any action against the accused," the woman's husband said.

The DSP said an investigation in the case is underway and a police team has been sent to the hospital, where the woman is admitted, to inquire about the suicide attempt.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Haryana Police Haryana crime Haryana rape Crimes against women rape Rape attempt
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati
Coimbatore: Women stage mock 'oppari' to protest against onion price hike
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp