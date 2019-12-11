Home Nation

UP law student held for allegedly trying to extort money from Chinmayanand released

The law student was released a week after securing bail from the Allahabad High Court in the extortion case lodged against her and her three male friends.

Published: 11th December 2019 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 07:42 PM

The woman law student who alleged BJP leader Chinmayanand of sexual misconduct.

The woman law student who alleged BJP leader Chinmayanand of sexual misconduct. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHAHJAHANPUR: The 23-year-old law student, arrested for allegedly trying to extort Rs 5 crore from the BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand, whom she had accused of sexually exploiting her, was released from the jail here on Wednesday.

"The girl has been handed over to her father after a release order from Chief Judicial Magistrate Omveer reached the jail. She was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court on December 4," jailor Rajesh Kumar Rai told PTI.

The 23-year-old woman and her three friends were booked on Chinmayanand's complaint that they had demanded Rs 5 crore from him.

The former Union minister had alleged that they had threatened to make public some video clips that showed him getting a massage from the woman law student, who was later arrested on September 25.

Chinmayanand, whose trust runs the Shahjahanpur Law College where the woman studied, was arrested under section 376 C of the IPC and continues to be in judicial custody.

