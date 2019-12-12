Home Nation

12-year-old raped repeatedly by four persons, including minor in Haryana

The Haryana Assembly had in March 2018 unanimously passed a bill which provided for death penalty to those found guilty of raping girls aged 12 years or less.

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A 12-year-old girl has alleged that she was raped repeatedly by four persons, including a minor, on several occasions in Haryana's Karnal district, police said on Thursday.

In her compliant, the girl has alleged that the accused, who live near her house in Karnal, committed the crime at her home when her parents used to be away for work, they said.

"We received a complaint from the victim, who approached us with her parents on Tuesday and on the same day we registered the case under relevant provisions of law including under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act," Station House Officer, Karnal (City) Police Station, Inspector Harjinder Singh said over the phone.

The girl has alleged that she was raped by the accused over a period in September, he said.

While three accused are aged between 18-20 years, the minor boy is aged around 15 years, Singh said.

"We have detained the accused and further investigations are on," Singh added.

"The medical examination of the girl was conducted and she was counselled by the Child Welfare Committee," the SHO said.

Police said they are verifying who among the four accused was known to the victim and took advantage to gain entry into her house and committed the crime and later how others too sexually exploited her.

The Haryana Assembly had in March 2018 unanimously passed a bill which provided for death penalty to those found guilty of raping girls aged 12 years or less.

