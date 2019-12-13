Home Nation

Absolutely no question of Rahul apologising over 'Rape in India' comment: Shashi Tharoor

Rahul Gandhi's remarks on rape were at the centre of furious protests in the Lok Sabha on the last day of the winter session on Friday.

Published: 13th December 2019 05:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 05:15 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

Congress MP from Thiruvanthapuram Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said on Friday Rahul Gandhi has made a "very ordinary statement" and there is "absolutely no question" of him apologising for it.

After the BJP raised the issue in both the Houses and stalled the proceedings, he said this was BJP's "tactic" to divert the attention of people from the countrywide protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill due to which the entire North-East is "burning".

ALSO READ: Slammed for 'Rape in India' remark, Rahul asks Modi to apologise for these three things

"There is absolutely no question of Rahul Gandhi apologising...he has made a very ordinary statement on the situation," Tharoor told reporters outside the Parliament House.

Gandhi's remarks on rape were at the centre of furious protests in the Lok Sabha on the last day of the winter session on Friday with leaders of the ruling BJP protesting and demanding an apology from him.

He said in Jharkhand on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' initiative is like 'rape in India'.

