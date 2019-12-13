Home Nation

Citizenship Act: People trying to store essentials in Assam; potato sold at Rs 80 a kg

People also queued before ATMs across the city to withdraw cash, but most of the machines have dried up.

Published: 13th December 2019 11:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 11:16 PM   |  A+A-

Protestors burn various materials during a demonstration against the passing of Citizenship Amendment Bill. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: People trying to stock up essentials faced trouble as long queues were seen in front of grocery stores, automated teller machines and petrol pumps in Guwahati where an indefinite curfew is on for the second day in a row, but people seem to hardly care about it.

However, goods in the stores, cash in ATMs and fuel in petrol pumps are vanishing fast on Friday and several items are being sold at exorbitant prices and several people are blaming the government for their plight.

"I purchased one kilogramme of potato for Rs 80! Other essential items have also become expensive. We are seeing this day because we elected this government," Numal Kalita told PTI while shopping at Choy Mile market here.

It is very unfortunate that they are working in an autocratic manner and not listening to the people, he said.

A rumour of lifting of the curfew also pushed people outside to procure goods.

"For the last two days, there was no milk and bread at home. Rice was also getting exhausted. Thankfully, the shop was open today and I could buy some items," senior citizen Namita Lahkar said.

Lahkar rushed to her neighbourhood grocery shop after watching the news of lifting of the curfew this morning.

Some local news channels reported that the curfew has been relaxed from 6 am to 1 pm in Guwahati, but an Assam Police spokesperson later said there was no such order.

However, a large number of people could be seen in the streets of the city despite the curfew and many of them are buying poultry products and fish.

People also queued before ATMs across the city to withdraw cash, but most of the machines have dried up.

ALSO READ | Assam's Satras urge people to hoist black flags outside houses

Citizens are also running from one petrol pump to another to refuel their vehicles.

A journalist has even gone to neighbouring Meghalaya, almost 30 kilometres away from here, to get petrol, but in vain.

"As all the depots in Guwahati are closed, I decided to try my luck Byrnihat in Meghalaya. I requested many depots that I am from the media, but all expressed helplessness citing strict orders from police not to sell fuel," he said.

Finally, he got petrol in a pump here, but only after a two-hour-long wait.

People are stranded at the Guwahati airport, inter- state bus terminus and railway stations and the authorities have started distributing food packets, drinking water and medicines among them, official sources said.

ALSO READ | Eight columns of the Army, Assam Rifle deployed in Guwahati ​

"I am waiting here since morning. I have to reach home at Nagaon by tonight as my sister is getting engaged on Sunday. But there is no public transport," Khagen Bora said while waiting at Khanapara here to go to his home town Nagaon, 120 km from the state capital.

Assam has been on the boil for the past several days as thousands of people have come out on the streets to protest against the amendment of the Citizenship Act.

Two persons were killed in police firing in the state on Thursday and public properties such as rail stations, a post office, a bus terminus were set ablaze or ransacked.

After the Rajya Sabha passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, the state erupted in uncontrolled protests, in which agitators engaged in pitched battles with the police in almost every major city or town, forcing the administration to impose curfew.

Several towns and cities were placed under indefinite curfew, including Guwahati, the epicentre of protests, besides Dibrugarh, Tezpur and Dhekiajuli.

Night curfew was imposed in Jorhat, Golaghat, Tinsukia and Charaideo districts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Act Citizenship Bill CAB Citizenship Amendment Bill citizens Assam Protests Assam Curfew
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp