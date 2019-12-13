Home Nation

'Congress party's official stand will be our stand in MP': Kamal Nath on Citizenship Act

Addressing the Indian Women’s Press Club, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister accused the Narendra Modi government of practising 'politics of distractions.'

Published: 13th December 2019 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: On the day when Congress moved the Supreme Court against the validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said whatever is the Congress party’s official stand over the issue will be “our stand in MP.”

Addressing the Indian Women’s Press Club, he accused the Narendra Modi government of practising “politics of distractions” and added that the amended Citizenship Act was an attempt to change the narrative by “design.”

While maintaining that he was most worried about the future of the Indian youth given the present economic state of the nation, Nath said, “The worst part is the politics of distraction, changing the orbit of people’s imagination. Every time there is an economic slowdown, a bill is introduced and a decision is taken to distract people.”

ALSO READ: Congress moves Supreme Court against Citizenship Act, says it 'violates' Article 14 of Constitution

Dropping enough hints about the amended Citizenship Act not being implemented in Madhya Pradesh, the septuagenarian politician also made it clear that whatever is the Congress party’s official stand on the issue, “it will be our stand in Madhya Pradesh also.”

The MP CM’s statement over the issue came just a few hours after a Congress MLA in Madhya Pradesh threatened to resign from the Vidhan Sabha, if the state government went ahead with implementing NRC and Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the Congress-ruled state.

Talking to journalists after addressing a public gathering over the issue in old Bhopal, the Bhopal-Madhya seat legislator Arif Masood said on Thursday late night, “I’ll clearly tell my leader (Kamal Nath) that just like West Bengal CM Mamta Banarjee has shown courage over the issue, our government in Madhya Pradesh needs to show similar courage and reject CAB and NRC. But if the NRC-CAB are executed in MP, I won’t continue to be a member of the State Assembly.”

The first-time legislator also gave a call to the people of Bhopal to launch a major nationwide non-violent movement against the NRC-CAB.

“We’ve been told that clerics at a mosque in Bhopal initiated the freedom struggle movement through a letter decades ago. It’s time for a similar non-violent nationwide movement against NRC-CAB to be launched from the streets of Bhopal,” said Masood.

ALSO READ | Citizenship Act protests: Railway stations vandalised, RPF personnel beaten up by mob

Just a few hours earlier on Thursday, the MP Minister for Minority Affairs Arif Aqeel (only Muslim minister in Kamal Nath government) had said, “It’s not your father’s country, it’s a nation which belongs to everyone. Our ancestors too have shed their blood for building this country, we’ll live here till our last gasp. Even their fathers can’t dislodge from here, we were born here and will die here only,” said Aqeel, the six-time Congress MLA from Bhopal-Uttar seat.

And it wasn’t just a first-time MLA or an MP minister who vehemently voiced their opposition against the CAB-NRC.

Congress veteran and former Mizoram Governor Aziz Qureshi dubbed the amendment in the Citizenship Act as a gang-rape with the preamble and spirit of the Indian Constitution.

“It’s like murdering our founding fathers’ dream of making India a democratic, secular, sovereign and socialist republic and is a step towards their (BJP’s) agenda of making India’s Hindu Rashtra. But our country’s people won’t tolerate it and never allow it to happen,” said Qureshi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kamal Nath Citizenship Act Citizenship Amendment Act
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp