Home Nation

Jolt to Pragya Thakur: MP court dismisses application objecting to petition challenging her LS election

The single-judge bench of Justice Vishal Dhagat had reserved the order on Thakur’s plea on November 30.

Published: 13th December 2019 08:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 08:18 PM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Pragya Thakur

BJP MP Pragya Thakur (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: In a jolt to BJP MP from Bhopal constituency Pragya Singh Thakur, the Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur dismissed on Friday an interim application filed by her questioning the maintainability of a petition filed by a Bhopal-based journalist Rakesh Dixit challenging her 2019 Lok Sabha election.

According to Dinesh Upadhyaya, the counsel appearing for the petitioner Rakesh Dixit, the HC dismissed the interim application filed by Thakur over maintainability of the election petition filed by Dixit to challenge her election from Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency.

The single-judge bench of Justice Vishal Dhagat had reserved the order on Thakur’s plea on November 30.

On Friday, the HC rejected Thakur’s plea in which she had questioned the authenticity of videotapes of her alleged hate speeches (given during the elections) that were submitted by the petitioner as evidence.

ALSO READ: BJP MP Pragya Thakur demands FIR against Congress MLA over threat to burn her

The Bhopal-based senior journalist Rakesh Dixit had in July filed a petition in MP High Court’s main bench in Jabalpur, seeking to set aside her election on the grounds that she had allegedly adopted “corrupt practices” and whipped up communal passions during the election campaign.

In the election petition filed in his capacity as a voter registered in Bhopal, Dixit had also submitted that Thakur during the elections had made false statements and levelled baseless allegations against her Congress opponent and former CM Digvijaya Singh.

The petitioner had submitted videos containing Thakur’s ‘inflammatory’ statements, including one in which she confessed her involvement in the 1992 Ayodhya demolition.

The petitioner had also submitted that during the Lok Sabha poll campaign, Thakur had violated Section 123(3) (seeking votes on the basis of religion) of the Representation of Peoples Act.

Importantly, the 2008 Malegaon blast accused-turned-BJP politician had defeated the Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh by a massive margin of 3.64 lakh-plus votes from the Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency in the 2019 general elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pragya Singh Thakur Rakesh Dixit
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp