Rahul's 'Rape in India' remark: Women BJP MPs seek EC action against Congress leader

The delegation, led by Union minister Smriti Irani, met election commission officials and sought 'severest possible action' against Gandhi for his comments made on Thursday.

Published: 13th December 2019 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

Union minister Smriti Irani speaks while protesting over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks on rape in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi Friday Dec. 13 2019. (Photo | Lok Sabha TV Screengrab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Accusing Rahul Gandhi of "using" rape incidents as a "political weapon" to settle scores with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP on Friday petitioned the Election Commission demanding action against the Congress leader for his "rape in India" remark at an election rally in Jharkhand.

BJP's women Parliamentarians, led by Union minister Smriti Irani, met election commission officials here and sought "severest possible action" against Gandhi for his comments made on Thursday.

"It is with a sense of outrage that women MPs of BJP have approached the Election Commission of India to take strongest action possible against Rahul Gandhi. Mr Gandhi has used rape as a political weapon to settle scores with Narendra Modi."

"We have beseeched the Election Commission that it is for the first time that a political leader has used rape for political mockery.

The entire nation looks upon this constitutional authority (EC) to ensure that dignity of women is upheld and those politicians who seek to use rape as a political weapon are reprimanded with the severest punishment possible," she told reporters after the meeting.

Irani said she leaves it to the Election Commission to decided the punishment it will give to Gandhi.

ALSO READ | Absolutely no question of Rahul apologising over 'Rape in India' comment: Shashi Tharoor

"Who has given Rahul Gandhi the right to say that all women are being raped in the country? Who has given Rahul Gandhi the right to say that every man is a rapist? Who has given Rahul Gandhi the right to tarnish the image of the country for his own politics?" she asked.

Irani said the EC officials have assured the delegation that they will do justice after following legal procedures.

She said Rahul Gandhi has made such a condemnable statement "deliberately" for his political benefit.

A number of BJP women MPs accompanied her during her meeting with the EC officials.

They also handed over a memorandum to the EC.

"Rahul Gandhi has grossly violated the letter and spirit of the Model Code of Conduct. He has inflicted irreparable hurt on the status of women in India," their memorandum reads.

Assembly polls are being held in Jharkhand in five phases.

The counting of votes will take place on December 23.

